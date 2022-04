Germany yesterday dropped the majority of its domestic Covid-related restrictions, with proof of vaccination no longer required to get into indoor venues, and mask-wearing relaxed in most settings.The plans were approved on Friday in the country’s Bundestag, despite Germany seeing a record number of Covid infections on Tuesday.Health minister Karl Lauterbach called the new Infection Protection Act a “difficult compromise”. “We can’t continue to shield the whole country to protect a small group of those unwilling to be vaccinated,” he said.Mask-wearing is no longer required in shops, restaurants and schools, but will remain on public transport and in medical...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 15 DAYS AGO