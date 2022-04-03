Staten Island obituaries for April 3, 2022

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The following is a roundup of obituaries published on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. George Arthur Croake, 78, of Manasquan, New Jersey has died. A longtime resident of New Dorp, George served in the NYPD for 25 years after serving in the Marine Corps for four years. During the last fifteen years of his NYPD service, he joined the elite Emergency Services Unit where he helped many people and saved many lives. George completed 14 NYC Marathons, 1 Boston Marathon, and 1 USMC Marathon. George is survived by his wife of 51 years, Patricia, and daughters, Kerrianne and Erin. He will be remembered for living his life in service to his family, city, and country.

