ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Staten Island obituaries for April 3, 2022

By Mark D. Stein
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The following is a roundup of obituaries published on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Minnie Imperato, 91, a longtime nursing department administrative assistant at...

www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for March 31, 2022: NYPD officer George Arthur Croake; Korean War Vet Ferdinand Falco remembered

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The following is a roundup of obituaries published on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. George Arthur Croake, 78, of Manasquan, New Jersey has died. A longtime resident of New Dorp, George served in the NYPD for 25 years after serving in the Marine Corps for four years. During the last fifteen years of his NYPD service, he joined the elite Emergency Services Unit where he helped many people and saved many lives. George completed 14 NYC Marathons, 1 Boston Marathon, and 1 USMC Marathon. George is survived by his wife of 51 years, Patricia, and daughters, Kerrianne and Erin. He will be remembered for living his life in service to his family, city, and country.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Staten Island, NY
Staten Island, NY
Obituaries
State
New York State
County
Staten Island, NY
City
Greece, NY
Daily Voice

NY Man Claims '$2,500 A Week For Life' Lottery Prize

A man has claimed a "$2,500 A Week For Life" New York Lottery prize. Queens resident David Barranco, of Elmhurst, won the top prize in the scratch-off game and opted to receive his prize as 20 annual installments of $78,884 after required withholdings, New York Lottery reported on Thursday, March 17.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

These 13 Women Are The Richest In New York State [Photos]

March is Women's History Month and International Women's Day just passed on March 8,. International Women’s Day (March 8) is a global day celebrating the historical, cultural, and political achievements of women. The day also observed in support of taking action against gender inequality around the world. We all know the world couldn’t run without women (we mean, just listen to Beyoncé).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Staten Islander#Chardonnay
New Jersey 101.5

The deadliest intersection in the country is in New Jersey

You might feel like you’re taking your life into your hands when you hit the New Jersey roads, and, according to an analysis by a law firm, your fears are well-founded. The review of National Highway Traffic Safety statistics shows that the three most dangerous intersections in the country are in New Jersey. The Fang Law Firm looked at intersections that had at least seven fatalities from 2000-2019 and then ranked them from 1 to 40.
TRAFFIC
Gotham Weekly

Thinking of Moving Out of New York City? Some Cautionary Words

First of all, full disclosure. My wife and I have owned a home near Woodstock, NY for years. My wife was brought up surrounded by nature in Pennsylvania and thrives on feeding birds and chipmunks, and I was born on 50th street and 8th Avenue and am energized by street life, asphalt, and the A train. We live in the West Village, and have for many years, including through the pandemic.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

A Beautiful Hudson Valley Village Will Cease to Exist on April 1

In just a few days, the Hudson Valley region will lose a large and gorgeous village. It's not a setup for an April Fool's joke. It's weird to think about an entire village just flat-out disappearing, but that's what's happening. Well, it will still be there, but I guess the name will be gone forever. The State of New York will have one less village on April 1 of this year.
HUDSON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Country
Greece
CBS New York

Man accused of killing Queens nurse extradited to New York

NEW YORK -- A man accused of killing a Queens nurse after meeting on a dating app has been extradited to New York to face charges.Danueal Drayton, 31, is being held in California on an unrelated crime.The Queens District Attorney has charged Drayton with murder and sexual assault.Investigators say 29-year-old Samantha Stewart was found strangled at her home in Jamaica in 2018 after a date with Drayton.If convicted, he could face up to 25 years to life in prison.
QUEENS, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island Social Scene: Photos from ‘Wild Game Night’ at the Old Bermuda Inn

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Featured in this week’s Best Dressed are photos from the “Wild Game Night” at the Old Bermuda Inn on Thursday, March 10, 2022. Nearly 400 guests attended the event, which benefited The Carl V. Bini Memorial Fund. The evening was sponsored by Montalbano’s of Rosebank, James Prendamano of PreReal, Auto Dent, and Investors Bank.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
New Jersey 101.5

Report lists the deadliest road in every New Jersey county

We have arguably some of the deadliest roads in the country right here in New Jersey. How many times while driving to work do you hear Bob Williams or Jill Myra report a fatal crash tying up a New Jersey road, making you late for work, not to mention the poor people who lost their lives driving in New Jersey?
TRAFFIC
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
49K+
Followers
32K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy