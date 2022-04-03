ICYMI: South Florida Mother Lost Nearly $15k in Rental Scam, Is It Safe to Invest in Crypto?

MIAMI(CBSMiami) – The last remaining suspect accused of defrauding dozens of South Floridians in a real estate scam has been taken off the streets. Police said Deinoser Bravo, 47, was arrested Wednesday in Miami. Bravo, along with Yordani Carriles Diaz, 43, who was recently arrested at a Kissimee hotel, and Priscilla Marie Contreras, 32, who turned herself in to police. Bravo had been on the lam for weeks after the story first broke. Priscilla Marie Contreras, Yordani Carriles Diaz, and Deinoser Bravo. (Courtesy: Homestead Police) Police said the suspects pretended to be real estate agents, showing houses and handing out fake contracts The three suspects gave fake leases to as many people as possible before leaving town. “The defendants rented homes out to many people without any legal authority and took their money. So, now these folks are out thousands of dollars and have no place to live,” prosecutors said. The defendants are facing charges for grand theft, organized scheme to defraud and acting as a real estate agent without a license. Victims told CBS4 they’re hopeful they’ll get their money back.

MIAMI, FL ・ 18 DAYS AGO