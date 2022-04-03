ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ICYMI: South Florida Mother Lost Nearly $15k in Rental Scam, Is It Safe to Invest in Crypto?

By NBC 6
NBC Miami
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are some of the top stories from the past week from NBC 6 News:. South Florida Mother Says She Lost Nearly $15k in Rental Scam. Sonia Urrutia, a mother of five, thought she had found that home on West 62nd Street in Hialeah via Craigslist but later found out that...

CBS Miami

Last Remaining Suspect Arrested In South Florida Real State Scam Affecting Dozens; 2 In Custody

MIAMI(CBSMiami) – The last remaining suspect accused of defrauding dozens of South Floridians in a real estate scam has been taken off the streets. Police said Deinoser Bravo, 47, was arrested Wednesday in Miami. Bravo, along with Yordani Carriles Diaz, 43, who was recently arrested at a Kissimee hotel, and Priscilla Marie Contreras, 32, who turned herself in to police. Bravo had been on the lam for weeks after the story first broke. Priscilla Marie Contreras, Yordani Carriles Diaz, and Deinoser Bravo. (Courtesy: Homestead Police) Police said the suspects pretended to be real estate agents, showing houses and handing out fake contracts The three suspects gave fake leases to as many people as possible before leaving town. “The defendants rented homes out to many people without any legal authority and took their money. So, now these folks are out thousands of dollars and have no place to live,” prosecutors said. The defendants are facing charges for grand theft, organized scheme to defraud and acting as a real estate agent without a license. Victims told CBS4 they’re hopeful they’ll get their money back.
CBS 58

Local man loses more than $200K investment as crypto scams rise

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Cryptocurrency scams are on the rise. A report from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) shows they jumped from the seventh highest overall scam to the second in 2021. One Milwaukee man lost his life savings last year. Nas Musa invested more than $200,000 in BitConnect after...
WBTW News13

South Carolina police warn of online home rental scam

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) — The Goose Creek Police Department (GCPD) is warning residents of home rental scams advertised on Facebook Marketplace and Craig’s List. According to GCPD, scammers are advertising rental properties online for homes without authorization. Victims report receiving lockbox codes and keys to properties after paying scammers through Venmo, Cash App, Apple […]
Daily Mail

Billionaire banking heir, 31, is killed by boat propeller after leaping into ocean to save his fiancee, 30, who was accidentally knocked overboard by captain during Key Largo fishing competition

The son of a Spanish-Venezuelan billionaire was killed in a horrific boating accident in Florida after he was maimed by the vessel's propeller during a fishing competition when he jumped in the water to save his fiancée - who was accidentally knocked overboard by the ship's captain. Juan Carlos...
BOCANEWSNOW

Flying Out Of South Florida Today? Good Luck With That…

Massive Delays As Spring Break Starts… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Freak winter weather across parts of the United States is leading to massive delays and several cancelations for flights in and out of South Florida. Palm Beach International, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International, and Miami […] The article Flying Out Of South Florida Today? Good Luck With That… appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
NBC Miami

Miami Gardens Barbershop Owner Shot, Killed During Argument

A Miami Gardens barbershop owner who was known as a pillar in the community was shot and killed by a client outside of his business over the weekend. Family members said Oneil Anderson knew the suspect — 47-year-old Radcliffe Buttler — and used to cut his hair. Officers...
CBS Miami

Dog Owners Warned Of Highly Contagious Virus Spreading Across South Florida

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Animal Services is urging dog owners to keep a watch on their pets out in public as a new highly contagious disease spreads across South Florida. It’s called Canine Infectious Respiratory Disease Complex (CIRDC). “Canine infectious respiratory disease complex is like a canine flu or canine cold. It’s multiple viruses that affect the respiratory tract and causes respiratory symptoms. Sneezing, coughing, and hacking,” said Dr. Maria Serrano, a veterinarian at Animal Services. Animal Services said there have been many cases of CIRDC reported throughout South Florida. They urge dog owners to help protect their pets by keeping them current...
People

D.C. Police Find 5 Fetuses in Home of Anti-Abortion Activist After Receiving Tip She Had 'Bio-Hazard Material'

The frozen remains of five aborted fetuses were found this week inside the Washington, D.C. apartment of an anti-abortion activist. At this point, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department has yet to file any criminal charges connected to the grim discovery made Wednesday. However, medical examiners confirmed Thursday the remains recovered from 28-year-old Lauren Handy's home were, in fact, fetuses.
Daily Florida Press

Woman survives Miami car crash then jumps to her death – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

MIAMI (AP) — A Florida woman exited her vehicle after a car accident Saturday and then jumped to her death, authorities said. The unidentified woman was driving a Kia sedan in Miami early Saturday morning and was involved in a crash on Interstate 95. The Florida Highway Patrol did not release any other details about the crash, including whether she was injured or if others were injured.
BOCANEWSNOW

Popular Delray Beach Breakfast Restaurant Cited

Multiple Issues Alleged At “Another Broken Egg Cafe” On Linton Blvd. Problems Found During Two Inspections. Third Now Pending… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — An inspector from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation did not like the situation at “Another Broken Egg […] The article Popular Delray Beach Breakfast Restaurant Cited appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
