Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic had a monster of a game on Sunday night against the Los Angeles Lakers, and now we know his motivation. The Joker admitted after the 129-118 win that he absolutely wants to avoid the play-in at all costs. There is still a very small chance that they drop to seventh in the Western Conference standings, but he isn’t risking it. That is why Jokic wants to win the Nuggets’ remaining games to ensure they automatically make it to the postseason.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO