Jenson Button has questioned those who describe Max Verstappen as the best Formula 1 driver, saying that he thinks Lewis Hamilton is a “much more complete racing driver”.Verstappen narrowly beat Hamilton to the 2021 Drivers’ Championship, securing his first F1 world title after a controversial end to the season at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.The 24-year-old has been considered one of the most natural talents to enter the sport in some time, and is the favourite to defend his title, with Mercedes struggling for speed early on in the new season.While agreeing with the description of Verstappen as the most...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO