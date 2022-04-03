ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These money and investing tips can help you figure out the best moves to make in this market

By MarketWatch
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qm6RU_0ey4FDem00
MarketWatch photo illustration/iStockphoto

Don’t miss these top money and investing features:

Stock splits can be profitable for investors. Here are five companies that might perform well if they split their shares.

INVESTING NEWS & TRENDS

Here’s how prices for bitcoin, ethereum moved in March

A recent rally for bitcoin and ether come after several down months for the digital assets.

Why the main semiconductor stock index is a better bet than the S&P 500 right now

Micron’s results point to what may be a stellar earnings season for chip makers — rapidly growing companies that trade cheaply as a group. Read More

I’ve always pounded the table on revolutionary companies. Now I’ve found myself buying Intel’s stock

The semiconductor industry’s stalwart is in turnaround mode.

Stop panicking over the inverted yield curve — the odds of a recession are still low

The current slope of the yield curve tells us remarkably little about the odds of a recession and even less about the stock market’s prospects. Read More

As the yield curve inverts, stay flexible by buying bonds with shorter maturities

PIMCO expects above-trend growth and a gradual easing of inflation pressures.

These 10 dividend stocks with yields of at least 5% can help you take on stagflation or a recession

The Treasury-yield inversion points to a recession, which may favor dividend strategies. These stocks have yields that are well-covered by expected cash flow. Read More

Stock market gains depend on profit margins rising, and they’re already impossibly high

Stocks could get a jolt if profit margins revert to the mean.

Why high-yield ETF outflows made this Jefferies strategist ‘a little nervous’

Happy Thursday! Investors have been focused on the recession signal sent by the U.S. bond market this week as the Federal Reserve aims to fight high inflation through interest rate hikes this year. Read More

These 10 stocks have fallen at least 20% this year, but are expected to soar up to 66% from here

The worst-performing stocks in 2022 are a diverse group, many of which soared last year.

The S&P 500’s charts are showing these buy signals

Plus how to play the Russell 2000 right now.

AMC, GME and meme stocks are back in the spotlight. How will professional traders handle it this time around?

Retail investors are fueling a renewed surge by meme stocks, but professional investors appear better prepared, says a firm that tracks individual investor flows. Read More

Stock splits can be profitable for investors. Here are five companies that might perform well if they split their shares.

Stock splits are a sign of confidence by management.

Why gold and platinum are a window into the stock market’s future and what investors can expect

This market-timing model posts boasts an impressive track record .

Student loan debt is testing borrowers. Here are some expert tips to make the grade.

Focus on what you can control, financial advisers say.

Comments / 0

MarketWatch

Here’s how prices for bitcoin, ethereum moved in March

Cryptocurrencies like bitcoin BTCUSD, +0.13% and ether ETHUSD, +0.31% have exploded in popularity in recent years, and are now traded by both individual investors and companies like Citibank and Tesla. TSLA,. +0.65%. . During parts of 2021, the total market cap for crypto nearly hit $3 trillion. Companies like Robinhood.
CURRENCIES
MarketWatch

Inverted yield curve poses ‘new risk’ for small-cap stocks, warns BofA

The inversion of a closely watched portion of the yield curve in the U.S. Treasury market poses “a new risk” for small-cap stocks, according to BofA Global Research. While small-cap stocks tend to be up in the three months following an inversion of two-year and 10-year yields, returns “typically turn negative” after six months, said Jill Carey Hall, an equity and quant strategist with BofA, in a note Monday. Small-cap stocks underperform large-cap equities 70% of the time during the inversion, according to the note.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter TWTR last month advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 of the Safest Dividend Stocks Retirees Can Buy Right Now

Dividend stocks have yielded a rich history of outperformance. This income trio offers low volatility, steady profitability, and rock-solid payouts. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Wired

How People Actually Make Money From Cryptocurrencies

You saw the many cryptocurrency-related Super Bowl ads, and maybe you found them weird, or deeply dystopian, or just disturbingly familiar. Nevertheless, perhaps you believe the blockchain has financial rewards left to reap and want to jump in, or you’ve already got some of your money tied up in cryptocurrencies via companies like Coinbase and FTX that were advertising during the big game.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Warren Buffett's Ultimate Recommendation Can Help Make You a Millionaire

Buffett has long shared his investing insights and advice with people. He's recommended index funds for most people for many years, too. Index funds offer not only low fees but also solid performance. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Investing in This ETF Right Now Could Make You a Millionaire Retiree

You don't need to know a lot about investing to build wealth. S&P 500 ETFs can be a fantastic investment for many reasons. By investing just a few hundred dollars per month, you could earn $1 million or more. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Here's How Much of Your Money Jim Cramer Says You Should Have in Crypto

Should you listen to Cramer when it comes to crypto investing?. Jim Cramer is a well-known financial personality. Cramer recently addressed investing in cryptocurrencies. He provided some advice on the amount of money that people should invest in cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency investing has become a popular pastime, with many Americans buying...
STOCKS
