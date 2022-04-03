ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bulls' Nikola Vucevic: Double-double in loss

Vucevic contributed 12 points (6-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt), 10 rebounds, five assists and one block in 32...

Donovan Mitchell freezing Rudy Gobert out of Jazz offense?

Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert are known to have an icy relationship, but that may now be taking on an additional meaning. Twitter user Dustin Taylor shared an unbelievable statistic this week about Mitchell and Gobert — the former only passes to the latter (passes not assists) twice per game on average.
Joel Embiid (44 points, 17 rebounds) leads 76ers past Cavs

Joel Embiid had 44 points, 17 rebounds and five blocked shots to lead the Philadelphia 76ers past the host Cleveland Cavaliers 112-108 on Sunday. It was the 11th time this season that Embiid produced at least 40 points and 10 rebounds. James Harden added 21 points, 10 assists and 10...
Jokic gets 38, leads Nuggets past LeBron-less Lakers 129-118

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 38 points and 18 rebounds, and the Denver Nuggets moved into fifth place in the Western Conference with a 129-118 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. Aaron Gordon scored 24 points and Will Barton had 25 as the Nuggets capitalized on LeBron James’ absence with a fourth-quarter surge to grab their fourth win in five games. Anthony Davis had 28 points, nine rebounds and eight assists for the 11th-place Lakers. LA’s play-in hopes waned further with its sixth consecutive loss. Russell Westbrook added 27 points.
Russell Westbrook flirts with triple-double on Sunday

Russell Westbrook finished with 27 points (11-15 FG, 0-1 3-PT, 5-10 FT), ten rebounds, seven assists, two steals and a block on Sunday. Westbrook had an excellent game, but it was not enough to propel the Lakers past Denver on Sunday. He made several clutch shots, and distributed the ball well, but his teammates could not convert several shot attempts. Anthony Davis was also visibly limited on Sunday, and while he posted a solid stat-line, he was not himself. Russ has seemingly been the most healthy Laker all season, so some consistency from him will be needed to get the Lakers into the play-in tournament.
Knicks rout Magic 118-88 with help from Barrett, Toppin

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — RJ Barrett scored 27 points, Obi Toppin matched his career high with 20 and the New York Knicks routed the Orlando Magic 118-88. Toppin and Alec Burks scored 12 points each in a 37-point third quarter for the Knicks, who made 12 of their first 13 shots in the period. Burks finished with 19 points and seven rebounds, and Immanuel Quickley had his first triple double, contributing 20 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in 34 minutes off the bench. Moritz Wagner led Orlando with 18 points and nine rebounds in the Magic’s sixth straight loss.
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Grabs 20 boards Saturday

Gobert amassed 14 points (5-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-7 FT), 20 rebounds, one assist and two steals across 38 minutes during Saturday's 111-107 loss to the Warriors. Gobert put up 14 points in the loss, but his most standout performance came on the glass. The All-Star center grabbed 20-plus rebounds for the eighth time this season and for the first time in over two weeks. Gobert has registered double-digit boards in each of his past five games and is averaging 14.6 points, 16.6 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks over that stretch.
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Ties for team scoring lead in loss

Mitchell supplied 26 points (8-19 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 6-7 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals in 33 minutes during Saturday's 111-107 loss to Golden State. Though Mitchell tied Mike Conley for a team-high 26 points Saturday, he finished with an inefficient 8-for-19 shooting line. The star guard did knock down four three-pointers, marking his second straight game with a 4-for-10 effort from beyond the arc. Mitchell is averaging 28.7 points, 5.2 assists, 4.3 boards and 3.9 treys over his past 12 games.
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Avoids injury report

Adams (calf) isn't listed on the injury report for Tuesday's game against the Jazz. Adams missed Friday's win over the Suns with calf soreness, but his absence will be limited to one game. He's averaged 6.6 points, 11.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.4 blocks in 25.2 minutes over his past five contests.
Cavs' Evan Mobley (ankle) out again Tuesday

Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (ankle sprain) will not play in Tuesday's game against the Orlando Magic. Mobley will miss his fifth straight game while nursing a sprained ankle. Moses Brown has been playing with the starters since Mobley's injury. Mobley has started each of his 67 games this season,...
Nets' LaMarcus Aldridge: Remains out of rotation

Aldridge (coach's decision) went unused in Sunday's 122-115 loss to the Hawks. Aldridge was cleared to play March 27 against the Hornets after missing the Nets' preceding nine games with a right hip impingement, but he still has yet to return to the Brooklyn lineup. With four straight games in which he didn't see the court in coach's decisions, Aldridge simply looks to be out of head coach Steve Nash's rotation at the moment. Andre Drummond and Nicolas Claxton look poised to finish the regular season as the Nets' primary centers.
