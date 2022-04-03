ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopewell, VA

Shooting at Hopewell gas station leaves one dead

By Tannock Blair
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 2 days ago

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — A man was shot and killed at a Hopewell gas station in the early hours of this morning.

At around 2:50 a.m., on April 3, Hopewell Police arrived at a Wawa in the 900 block of Colonial Corner Drive for a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located a man lying on the ground near a fuel pump suffering from several gunshot wounds. The victim was transferred to John Randolph Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

The man was identified as Willie Studivant of Hopewell, Virginia.

PHOTOS: Richmond’s Diamond District after Woman hospitalized in motel shooting

Witnesses reported to police that a verbal argument broke out between Studivant and another person.

That person was described as a Black male, wearing a black hat, dark hooded sweatshirt, and dark sweatpants with white striping on the outside of the pants leg. He was around 6 feet, 1 inch tall, weighing between 150 to 175 pounds, in his mid to late twenties, with short facial hair and a short dreaded hairstyle.

Members of the Hopewell Police Criminal Investigations Unit have initiated an investigation into the incident.

Anyone with information possibly pertaining to the case is encouraged to contact Lead Detective Cameron list at 804-541-2284 or the anonymous tipline for Hopewell Prince George Crime Solvers at 804-541-2202 .

