Environment

Storm Team 2 Kevin O'Neill's Daybreak Forecast for 04/03/2022

WGRZ TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExpect a light wintry mix on...

www.wgrz.com

CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 4/3 Sunday morning forecast

Overnight, clouds started to build in advance of our next storm system. Today's low is 43.Rain started to overspread the entire region just before daybreak on Sunday. It initially begins as snow, or a rain/snow mix for typical colder spots such as northwestern New Jersey and the Lower Hudson Valley. A light coating to an inch is possible in these locales before a quick changeover to all rain.Rain will be ongoing throughout the day. Totals will be in the .25-.50-inch range, with isolated higher amounts, especially in Ocean County, and should end completely by 8 p.m.It will be cooler than today, with the high right around 50. Skies begin to clear out on Sunday night. The low in the city will be 40, while 30s will be common in the suburbs. 
ENVIRONMENT
WKTV

Heavy snow begins Friday night

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Mid 20s. Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. High 48. Tonight: Rain then snow. Low 29. Tomorrow: Heavy snow and gusty winds. High 32. Low 15. ***Saturday is a Stormtracker 2 Alert Day due to the potential of a winter storm***. *** A winter storm warning has been issued for...
ENVIRONMENT
WSAZ

Winter Storm Watch | 3 to 6 inches likely

(WSAZ) - The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the WSAZ viewing area commencing late Friday night into Saturday. This means the likelihood of significant impacts from snow accumulations. The snow will start as a mixed bag of rain, sleet and wet snow late Friday night...
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

Severe stormy weather, tornadoes forecast across US

A very active weather pattern is set for the end of this week and the beginning of next week. Strong-to-severe storms will fire up Friday from the southern Plains, across the Gulf Coast States, the Southeast and along the East Coast on Saturday. Hail, strong winds, heavy rain and tornadoes...
ENVIRONMENT
KIFI Local News 8

Extreme winds forecast for Monday and Tuesday

SOUTHEAST IDAHO (KIFI) - We are expecting some of the windiest conditions we have seen in quite some time for both Monday and Tuesday.   Sustained wind speeds are expected to be between 30-45 mph for the Snake River Plain, Magic Valley, and mountain peaks in central ID and western WY.  Wind gusts could reach 60 to 70 The post Extreme winds forecast for Monday and Tuesday appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO STATE
Weather
Environment
News 12

STORM WATCH: Gusty winds, scattered storms possible overnight

Warmer temps moved into the area, but they also brought along gusty winds and storms. News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says overnight will see rain develop, and it will be heavy at times. Some scattered thunderstorms are also possible up until about midnight with some heavy rain and gusty winds.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Weather warning issued as sleet, snow and ice due to spread across UK

A weather warning has been issued for parts of Scotland and northern England amid snowfalls and plummeting temperatures.Wintry weather has replaced the glorious sunshine experienced by much of the UK last week and now the Met Office has issued a yellow warning for ice for an area covering a large swathe of eastern Scotland, north-east England and Yorkshire.The Met Office warning says: “Snow and hail showers could lead to icy surfaces, with possible travel disruption.”And it says that, in affected areas, there will be “probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, leading to an increased...
ENVIRONMENT
WTVQ

A Strong Line of Storms Ahead Tonight

Showers and possibly some thunderstorms overnight. Strong wind gusts will continue overnight and throughout Thursday. We will likely still be a bit breezy Friday. a HIGH WIND WARNING is in place until 2 AM. Tonight- Continued very windy. Southwest winds 25-35 Gusting 40-50 mph. Temperatures drop behind the system. 60s-50s.
ENVIRONMENT

