The aftermath of Will Smith's slap illuminates the links of Black Hollywood

By Aisha Harris
NPR
 2 days ago

What does it mean for the elite circle of Black actors, directors and producers in Hollywood when moments like Will Smith's slap at the Oscars happens?. We all know by now what happened at last week's Academy Awards ceremony. In the minutes after the smack, the audience seemed to be in...

Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Will Smith won’t be ‘permanently canceled’ by Hollywood but his brand is ‘forever tarnished,’ experts say

Will Smith and Chris Rock – along with the rest of the world – are still reeling in the aftermath of Smith’s viral smacking of Rock at the 94th Academy Awards. Such was a moment that left millions of viewers stunned, embarrassed, confused – and heartbroken, especially considering to many, both men are beloved throughout the world for their careers and personalities as well as for what each has contributed to the art of showbiz.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Deadline

Chris Rock Was Never Asked If He Wanted Will Smith Removed From Oscars Post-Slap: Sources

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: While Will Packer told Good Morning America this morning that Will Smith was not removed from the Oscars because Chris Rock didn’t want that, Deadline hears from reliable sources that this not the case. We’re told that Packer is conflating this from a conversation that happened after Smith slapped him onstage, where Rock told Packer he did not want to press charges. Had he chosen to do that, the LAPD would have removed Smith and arrested him. Had Packer asked Rock if he wanted Smith removed from the building, he might have gotten...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

’Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Speaks Out About the Will Smith-Chris Rock 2022 Oscars Slap Incident

What did “Yellowstone” star Kevin Costner have to say about the Will Smith incident at last month’s award show? For those out of the loop, it was the slap heard round the world; at the 94th annual Oscars, Will Smith struck comedian Chris Rock when he made a joke at Jada Pinkett Smith’s expense. The action received mixed reviews from celebrities and fans alike. Some are in full support of Will Smith’s actions, others think he crossed a line.
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

Netflix is allegedly backing out of a Will Smith project after the Oscars Slap

Netflix has reportedly put a Will Smith project on the back burner in light of the actor slapping Chris Rock at this year’s Oscars. Even if you didn’t watch the Oscars this year, you know exactly what happened there – Will Smith slapped Chris Rock following the latter’s joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia. Amidst the controversy following the incident, Netflix has decided to put a Will Smith project on the back burner.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Abbott Elementary’s Sheryl Lee Ralph Shares Frank Advice Robert De Niro Gave Her While She Was Fighting As A Black Actress In Hollywood

Sheryl Lee Ralph has been putting in the work for over five decades. She’s done everything from film to television to Broadway. But it hasn’t been a walk in the park for the Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit actress, as she’s been incredibly open about her struggles in entertainment. After calling out a film producer for disparaging early in her career, Ralph opened up about some frank advice The Irishman's Robert De Niro gave her as she fought to gain traction as a Black actress in Hollywood.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Will Smith Decides Own Fate With Academy After Oscars Slap Controversy

Will Smith has taken personal steps to address his actions during the Oscars a week prior, choosing to resign from The Academy in light of the body's disciplinary hearing. Smith walked away from the awards ceremony with the Best Actor statue, but all anybody has been able to talk about is when he slapped Chris Rock over a joke at his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's expense.
CELEBRITIES
The Atlantic

The Unreality of Will Smith’s Oscars Slap

“Art imitates life,” Will Smith said in his acceptance speech last night after winning the Oscar for Best Actor for his performance in King Richard, a movie in which Smith plays a brilliant, irascible patriarch and a savvy showman. Smith wept as he spoke, and alluded to his personal struggles. He joked about his mother not wanting to attend the ceremony because she planned to watch with her knitting friends back in Philadelphia. “This is a beautiful moment,” he said. It would have been, if not for one thing: A little earlier during the Oscars broadcast, Smith had stalked onstage and slapped the comedian Chris Rock in front of millions of people, after Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife’s shorn head. (Jada Pinkett Smith has spoken openly about her alopecia, an autoimmune disease that causes hair loss.) “Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth,” Smith then shouted, twice, while a visibly stunned Rock tried to process what was happening.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Bad Boys 4' Reportedly 'Paused' Due to Will Smith Oscars Slap

Will Smith's film slate is slimming down as more and more studios reconsider their upcoming project with the actor. Smith made headlines last week when he interrupted the Oscars to slap presenter Chris Rock on live TV and scream obscenities at him. On Saturday, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that several movies in development with Smith are pausing, including the untitled Bad Boys for Life sequel, Bad Boys 4.
MOVIES

