TV Series

Samuel L. Jackson is a 91-year-old solving crime in 'The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey'

By Ayesha Rascoe
NPR
 2 days ago

Audio will be available later today. A 91 year-old...

www.npr.org

People

Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson on Their 41-Year Marriage: 'We Made a Pact to Stay Together'

At the very beginning of their relationship, Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson Jackson made a pact to stick together no matter what. The movie star and Tony-nominated actress, who are the proud parents of daughter Zoe, 39, met in college and have been together ever since. In this week's issue of PEOPLE, the couple, who have been married for 41 years, sat down for an intimate interview to discuss their love and life now.
RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

Samuel L. Jackson Reveals Who Got Him Banned From 'Saturday Night Live'

Samuel L. Jackson has not appeared on Saturday Night Live in a decade, since he cursed live on air once. During a stop on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Friday, the living legend jokingly put all the blame for the snafu on Kenan Thompson's shoulders. After appearing on Ellen, Jackson received an honorary Oscar for his career.
TV & VIDEOS
RNB Philly

Samuel L. Jackson Explains How His Wife LaTanya Helped Him ‘Become The Man I Am Meant To Be’

Samuel L. Jackson recently sat down with PEOPLE where he opened up about his family’s love and how their love has helped him “become the man I am meant to be.”. The actor specifically credits his wife of 41 years, Broadway actress LaTanya Richardson Jackson, for her support as he battled serious issues early on in their marriage when he became addicted to drugs, admitting that he was not emotionally present for his family. “I had basically moved into the basement of our brownstone,” he explained to PEOPLE. “I was like the troll in the basement, and every now and then I’d come upstairs and hover around to do something. I was addicted and being crazy.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ayesha Rascoe
Person
Samuel L Jackson
Page Six

Will Smith bragged about bringing ‘chaos’ before viral Oscars slap

Will Smith bragged about plans to bring “chaos” and be “everyone’s problem” at the Oscars shortly before he stormed the stage to slap comedian Chris Rock — and then joked afterward that you “can’t invite people from Philly or Baltimore nowhere.” In an Instagram video posted late Sunday, the 53-year-old actor posed with wife Jada, 50, in their Oscars outfits as they prepared for the ceremony. “Me ‘n @jadapinkettsmith got all dressed up to choose chaos,” the actor ominously said before he marred his Best Actor-winning night. In the clip, the pair had posed lovingly smiling together — before pulling a series of...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Oscars Producer Told Academy Not to Remove Will Smith Because It’s Not What Chris Rock Wanted

Click here to read the full article. Will Packer, who co-produced last Sunday’s 94th Academy Awards ceremony along with Shayla Cowan, spoke in depth Friday morning on “Good Morning America” about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock. The incident occurred during the Oscars, after Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head while presenting the documentary feature category. Packer said he thought it was a bit when the slap first happened, saying, “I thought it was part of something that Chris and Will were doing on their own. I thought it was a bit. I wasn’t concerned at all.” Packer...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Oscars 2022: Regina Hall pokes fun at Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s marriage in ‘hilarious’ skit

Regina Hall poked fun at Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s marriage during the Oscars. The couple were in attendance at the 94th Academy Awards and Hall – who is presenting this year’s ceremony alongside fellow hosts Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer – made the joke as part of a larger skit about Hollywood’s most desirable men. The Girls Trip star began by stating that she needed to round up a number of good-looking male actors for Covid tests, before naming Timothée Chalamet, Bradley Cooper, Tyler Perry, and Simu Liu. Hall also called up Javier Bardem, before retracting his...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#The Last Days#Audio
Popculture

Denzel Washington and Tyler Perry Talked to Will Smith After Chris Rock Slap at the Oscars

After Will Smith slapped Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars Sunday night, Smith was approached by Denzel Washington and Tyler Perry, who appeared to be comforting Smith during the commercial break after the altercation. According to Variety, Washington and Perry were seen talking to Smith, who slapped Rock after making a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's hair. It was also reported that Smith's publicist, Meredith O. Sullivan, came by at the commercial break to have a discussion. Additionally, Oscar producer Will Packer also visited Smith before the King Richard star won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his portrayal of Venus and Serena Williams' dad, Richard Williams.
CELEBRITIES
The Sanford Herald

Marvel legend Samuel L. Jackson confessed he prefers DC Comics!

Marvel Cinematic Universe legend Samuel L. Jackson prefers reading DC Comics to Marvel stories. The 73-year-old actor may have played Nick Fury in multiple Marvel movies but when it comes to reading some superhero adventures he always turns to DC, the home of Batman, Superman, Aquaman, Wonder Woman and more.
CELEBRITIES
