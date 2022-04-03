Samuel L. Jackson is a 91-year-old solving crime in 'The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey'

Samuel L. Jackson recently sat down with PEOPLE where he opened up about his family’s love and how their love has helped him “become the man I am meant to be.”. The actor specifically credits his wife of 41 years, Broadway actress LaTanya Richardson Jackson, for her support as he battled serious issues early on in their marriage when he became addicted to drugs, admitting that he was not emotionally present for his family. “I had basically moved into the basement of our brownstone,” he explained to PEOPLE. “I was like the troll in the basement, and every now and then I’d come upstairs and hover around to do something. I was addicted and being crazy.”

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 19 DAYS AGO