Imran Khan is on the brink of being ousted as Pakistan’s prime minister with his government effectively losing its majority in parliament after a political ally struck a deal with opposition parties to support their no-confidence vote. The former international cricketer is staring at potentially the biggest defeat of his political career as he could become the country’s first prime minister to be removed at an upcoming vote in the Pakistan National Assembly, the parliament’s lower house.A unified opposition had moved a no-confidence motion against Mr Khan’s government and held his party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), responsible for inflation, that has...

MIDDLE EAST ・ 6 DAYS AGO