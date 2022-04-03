ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

I stayed in a luxury 3D printed home in Austin, Texas, and I'm now convinced the tech is the future of home construction

By Brittany Chang
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13vcFG_0ey4CGPa00

Brittany Chang/Insider

  • The Texas 3D printing construction company Icon unveiled its new 2,000-square-foot home, House Zero.
  • I spent a night in the luxurious home and believe 3D printing is the future of home construction.
  • Icon's printer system produced the most unusual walls I've seen inside a home.
I spent a night inside a luxury 3D printed home and am now convinced the technology has a place in the future of home construction.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VUiX4_0ey4CGPa00

Brittany Chang/Insider

In early March, the 3D printing home-construction company Icon unveiled House Zero, an over-2,000-square-foot 3D printed home in Austin, Texas.

Brittany Chang/Insider

The walls of the main home and its accessory dwelling unit were printed at the same time in eight days despite weather and hardware issues.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KYbv0_0ey4CGPa00

Brittany Chang/Insider

The team then spent five months finishing the rest of the home, like window installation, wiring, and plumbing.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q9Jkt_0ey4CGPa00

Brittany Chang/Insider

When the home was completed, Icon invited me to spend a night in the new three-bedroom, 2-½ bathroom build …
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iZKyl_0ey4CGPa00

Brittany Chang/Insider

… and the unique construction tech, curved concrete walls, and high-end finishes made House Zero one of the most interestingly designed homes in which I've stayed.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NM3n1_0ey4CGPa00

Brittany Chang/Insider

Spending a night in House Zero made me realize 3D printing homes could be a strategic and functional construction method while still producing beautiful yet comfortable homes.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jDSGL_0ey4CGPa00

Brittany Chang/Insider

Many 3D printing enthusiasts view the tech as a path toward alleviating housing shortages and improving affordability.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pIR9k_0ey4CGPa00

Brittany Chang/Insider

Like House Zero, a home that could take about a year to build "traditionally" can be printed and completed in just several months …
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T2DKi_0ey4CGPa00

Brittany Chang/Insider

… enabling home builders to construct housing cheaper, faster, and more sustainably by using fewer materials and less labor.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tWj9b_0ey4CGPa00

Brittany Chang/Insider

But while the technology may be heralded as a way to build more-affordable homes quicker, House Zero is far from an example of a budget-friendly home.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mEVpF_0ey4CGPa00

Brittany Chang/Insider

Source: Insider , Insider

The house — designed with the help of Lake Flato Architects — was styled to be a show home for Icon: a place to take investors, the public, and journalists.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HV1d7_0ey4CGPa00

Brittany Chang/Insider

It was meant to flex the range and practicality of Icon's printing technology, Jason Ballard, Icon's cofounder and CEO, told Insider in an interview.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rpVhv_0ey4CGPa00

Brittany Chang/Insider

And like all stereotypical model homes, House Zero is filled with high-end furniture and finishes meant to woo even the most discerning visitors.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37dD8b_0ey4CGPa00

Brittany Chang/Insider

The rounded walls caught my attention as I drove by the Austin, Texas, home for the first time …
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33dMiE_0ey4CGPa00

Brittany Chang/Insider

… and were the first feature my eyes gravitated toward when I finally set foot inside the house.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pecvu_0ey4CGPa00

Brittany Chang/Insider

I was immediately taken aback by the beautiful interior design and concrete curved walls, which far exceeded my expectations of a 3D printed home.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35q2ii_0ey4CGPa00

Brittany Chang/Insider

A building with this much exposed concrete is often associated with brutalist architecture, but nothing about House Zero screamed "brutalism" to me.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jpyuq_0ey4CGPa00

Brittany Chang/

Icon's in-house "high strength" concrete combined with the curved wall design made House Zero look organic and free-flowing.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49GXny_0ey4CGPa00

Brittany Chang/Insider

Until this build I had never seen a layered sloping wall before. And now, I want something similar in my future home.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VNrcj_0ey4CGPa00

Brittany Chang/Insider

And it's not just for aesthetic reasons. The shape strengthens the home's structure while serving as a natural open-air separation of space.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09JknV_0ey4CGPa00

Brittany Chang/Insider

Icon's 3D printing technology enables it to easily print curved walls, a feat that would be remarkably more difficult if done using "traditional" construction methods.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u97wh_0ey4CGPa00

Brittany Chang/Insider

"We're not only going to invent robots — we're also going to invent architecture," Ballard said. "And it's not clear that robotics companies have any business inventing architecture."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jQbNr_0ey4CGPa00

Brittany Chang/Insider

Curvature aside, the striking layered walls — which were strengthened with steel and insulation — were unlike anything I had seen inside a home.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xYDmN_0ey4CGPa00

Brittany Chang/Insider

There was no need for art on the walls — the gray layers naturally became a focal point of the home's rooms ...
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZGc9g_0ey4CGPa00

Brittany Chang/Insider

… while the wooden walls and accents kept the space from appearing too cold and drab.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AzLHA_0ey4CGPa00

Brittany Chang/Insider

The first room off the entryway is the open-concept kitchen, living room, and dining room.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WWHC4_0ey4CGPa00

Brittany Chang/Insider

To create natural separations of space, these areas were all sectioned off using the concave shape of the walls.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zj3Y2_0ey4CGPa00

Brittany Chang/Insider

The dining room was enveloped in a cocoon of concrete, creating an alluring and modern space.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tWG2G_0ey4CGPa00

Brittany Chang/Insider

I had never seen a room like this before, and it instantly became my favorite part of the home.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bS9ke_0ey4CGPa00

Brittany Chang/Insider

Because it was only partially sectioned off, the dining room still flowed into the kitchen and the living room.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cgb5x_0ey4CGPa00

Brittany Chang/Insider

Compared with a New York City apartment, the kitchen in House Zero felt especially large …
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z8XHH_0ey4CGPa00

Brittany Chang/Insider

… and had all the amenities of a luxury kitchen, including a walk-in pantry.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nKEJD_0ey4CGPa00

Brittany Chang/Insider

It also opened perfectly into the living room, which had comfortable seats and a wall-mounted television hidden behind a tapestry.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v2I19_0ey4CGPa00

Brittany Chang/Insider

This would've been the perfect space for entertaining, but I was, after all, staying in someone else's home.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35tB1J_0ey4CGPa00

Brittany Chang/Insider

A sizable workstation was located just behind this common space. I don’t enjoy facing a wall while I work, but there’s no denying this corner was beautifully designed and curated.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cBdL3_0ey4CGPa00

Brittany Chang/Insider

The hallway directly behind this space leads into the half-bathroom and primary bedroom.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IpRrC_0ey4CGPa00

Brittany Chang/Insider

The home has three bedrooms, and I opted to sleep in the largest one with an en-suite bathroom.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XMXPb_0ey4CGPa00

Brittany Chang/Insider

The bathroom far surpassed the ones I've seen inside a hotel or Airbnb.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13SgKe_0ey4CGPa00

Brittany Chang/Insider

The focal point of the room was the shower and bathtub, which sat in their own space separated by a small glass panel.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NU6Ar_0ey4CGPa00

Brittany Chang/Insider

This bathing space also had a concave wall. But unlike the living room, the concrete layers were covered with a smooth gray finish.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EMSaG_0ey4CGPa00

Brittany Chang/Insider

The bathtub and shower relied on a touchscreen panel to control the water and its temperature, a tech-forward feature I had never used before.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0636VD_0ey4CGPa00

Brittany Chang/Insider

But other than spending a few seconds learning how to use this system, I continued about my nighttime routine as I would in a "normal" home.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HCtCI_0ey4CGPa00

Brittany Chang/Insider

And the primary bedroom where I slept was just that, a bedroom. Though it was accented with this wavy printed wall.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PzVHW_0ey4CGPa00

Brittany Chang/Insider

Like the primary bathroom, the half bathroom's layered concrete walls were covered in a similarly smooth but dark finish, creating a cave-like space.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b8Nrb_0ey4CGPa00

Brittany Chang/Insider

The second full bathroom was located at the other end of the home between the two additional bedrooms, though one had been converted into a home office.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PxE4o_0ey4CGPa00

Brittany Chang/Insider

I spent most of my night in the primary bedroom and living room, so I didn't frequent this half of the house.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44aBsO_0ey4CGPa00

Brittany Chang/Insider

But the morning light that streamed into the bedroom turned office beautifully highlighted its walls and wooden finishes.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aIPqp_0ey4CGPa00

Brittany Chang/Insider

My stay inside the 3D printed home wrapped up without a single mishap and with one good night's rest.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qRHmS_0ey4CGPa00

Brittany Chang/Insider

In retrospect, I definitely gawked at the unique construction throughout my first few hours in the home.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31Uqf1_0ey4CGPa00

Brittany Chang/Insider

But after the awe of staying inside a 3D printed abode wore off, the reality of my surroundings settled in.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27FdmD_0ey4CGPa00

Brittany Chang/Insider

In reality, House Zero was nothing more than a home filled with luxurious furniture and high-end finishes constructed in a unique manner.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j47M5_0ey4CGPa00

Brittany Chang/Insider

It's comfortable, perfectly livable, and unfussy. I had no difficulties or an adjustment period trying to make myself at home.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QeBcg_0ey4CGPa00

Brittany Chang/Insider

I didn't feel as if I were missing anything. There were plenty of outlets, bright lights, and endless storage options — everything I could want in a home.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AIEsu_0ey4CGPa00

Brittany Chang/Insider

Sure, the furniture is nice, and, sure, they use fancy Aesop hand soap, but at the end of the day the pretty home is just that — a typical (luxury) home.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JoIMz_0ey4CGPa00

Brittany Chang/Insider

The only feature that differentiated it from any other high-end home was its layered and curved walls.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EdOou_0ey4CGPa00

Brittany Chang/Insider

And in retrospect, that's exactly what I was hoping for: a normal house.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2td15I_0ey4CGPa00

Brittany Chang/

The 3D printing home-construction technology is still in its infancy, but it already has the potential to build homes quickly, inexpensively, and sustainably.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rsTeN_0ey4CGPa00

Brittany Chang/Insider

We're currently in a dire housing and homelessness crisis, and 3D printing seems to be a viable solution to this massive issue.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P6YtO_0ey4CGPa00

Brittany Chang/Insider

And if that's the case, this efficient construction method could become the future of homebuilding.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CN5YL_0ey4CGPa00

Brittany Chang/Insider

And for those who don't like change, House Zero proves that the tech can produce the type of homes we've grown used, just with a slightly cooler look and in a more efficient manner.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y14yp_0ey4CGPa00

Brittany Chang/Insider

"I don't want to build a worse world faster and cheaper," Ballard said. "I want to build a better world faster and cheaper."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Bs5j_0ey4CGPa00

Brittany Chang/Insider

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 1

