ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Hungary votes in general election as Viktor Orbán seeks fourth term

By Robert Tait in Budapest
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2idKUD_0ey4BZyM00
Women in traditional Hungarian dresses cast their ballots at a polling station in the town of Veresegyház, outside Budapest Photograph: Peter Kohalmi/AFP/Getty Images

Voting has begun in Hungary in a general election that has been overshadowed by the war in neighbouring Ukraine, with the country’s prime minister, Viktor Orbán, seeking a fourth successive term while facing accusations of siding with the Russian president, Vladimir Putin.

In plummeting temperatures and a mixture of rain and snow that could affect turnout, a steady stream of voters cast ballots after polling stations opened at 6am in an election that has triggered concerns of possible fraud and the outcome of which could determine Hungary’s direction at a pivotal moment in international affairs.

Opinion surveys have shown a tight race after opposition parties coalesced into a six-party bloc, United for Hungary, in an effort to end Orbán’s self-proclaimed “illiberal” reign. The ruling Fidesz party nevertheless appeared to be on course to retain power, perhaps with a significantly reduced majority.

Related: ‘We shouldn’t get involved’: Ukraine a key issue as Hungary heads to polls

Years of gerrymandering and election rule changes have prompted the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe to send a 200-strong monitoring team, only the second time it has done so for a poll in an EU member state.

Experts have projected that the opposition needs an advantage in the popular vote of about 5% to win a majority in Hungary’s 199-member parliament.

Fears of fraud mounted after a large number of ballots – most of them said to be for opposition candidates – were reportedly found partly burnt in a sack at a landfill site last week in the Romanian region of Transylvania, where many ethnic Hungarians have dual citizenship and voting rights.

“The elections … will not be fair. The system favours Fidesz,” said Dominik Istrate, a Hungarian political analyst for the Central European Association, based at Corvinus University of Budapest, in a post on Twitter.

“If irregularities committed by Orbán skyrocket, the opposition could choose to reject the results,” he wrote. “Rejecting the election results would trigger a major political crisis so far unprecedented in the EU.”

Orbán dismissed predictions of fraud, telling journalists on Sunday: “This is a clean and fair election. Everyone had their chance to convince the voters.”

Related: Hungary: where editors tell reporters to disregard facts before their eyes

He appeared less comfortable responding to fresh criticism from the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who has repeatedly challenged the Hungarian leader over a perceived lack of support and a preference for Russia in its invasion of Ukraine. In his latest video address, Zelenskiy described Orbán as the “only leader in Europe who openly supports Mr Putin”.

“Mr Zelenskiy is not voting today,” Orbán said.

The Hungarian opposition leader, Péter Márki-Zay, a 49-year-old economist who has been depicted by Orbán as a warmonger seeking to send troops to Ukraine, concluded his campaign by saying that “Orbán has brought shame on our nation in the world”. He said a vote for the opposition would be a vote to root Hungary in Europe and the EU.

At a polling station in a converted doctor’s surgical practice in Szondi Street in central Budapest, Judith Berki, 45, echoed Márki-Zay’s message of shame when explaining her decision to vote for United for Hungary. “Orban is stealing and creating enemies. … When I’m abroad, I don’t want to say I’m Hungarian.”

Agnes, 69, a retired biology and chemistry teacher, had a different view. “I voted for Orbán because I’m Hungarian and nationalist, not fascist.”

Referring to events in Ukraine, she said: “Every war is terrible. But we don’t want to be in this war.”

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
The Guardian
The Guardian

226K+

Followers

62K+

Posts

83M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Viktor Orbán
Person
Volodymyr Zelenskiy
MarketWatch

After years of living in Moscow, I have bad news: No one should expect the Russian people to suddenly rise up against Putin now

In late 2011, tens of thousands of Russians took to the streets of Moscow to demand that election results rife with alleged fraud be overturned. It was the biggest challenge to Vladimir Putin’s authority since he took power a decade earlier, and that it wasn’t immediately crushed gave hope that perhaps change was coming to Russia.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Election Fraud#Hungarian#Afp Getty Images Voting#Russian#United#Fidesz Party#Eu
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Russia reveals it has had 'almost 10,000 soldiers killed with another 16,000 injured' as satellite photos show Putin's forces digging in around Kyiv and 'planting mines' in sign that their advance has stalled

Russia has lost almost 10,000 soldiers in less than four weeks in Ukraine, according to its own figures. The death toll – an incredible tally for a war that the Kremlin believed would be over within days – was published by a pro-government website, but quickly taken down.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Hungary
The Week

Putin's 'Achilles heel' in Ukraine is Russians believing their 'soldiers are dying unnecessarily,' CNN says

Soviet Russia finally pulled out of Afghanistan because fierce Afghan resistance, fueled by U.S.-provided Stinger missiles, were eating away at Russian forces, eventually resulting in 15,000 Russian deaths. "Today the death toll of Russian troops in Ukraine could already match those killed over 10 years in Afghanistan," CNN's Nic Robertson reported early Thursday, citing NATO estimates.
POLITICS
The Atlantic

The Strategy That Can Defeat Putin

First came the shock: the sight of missiles and artillery shells slamming into apartment buildings, helicopters pirouetting in flames, refugees streaming across the border, an embattled and unshaven president pleading with anguished political leaders abroad for help, burly uniformed men posing by burned-out tanks and infantry fighting vehicles, Russian police spot-checking cellphones on Moscow streets for dissident conversations. Distress and anger and resolution were natural reactions. But the time has come to think strategically, asking what the West—and specifically the United States—should do in this crisis and beyond.
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

226K+
Followers
62K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy