It's Sunday, dear Daily Money readers, which means we're talking taxes.

It's always fun to remember your firsts. First love. First time becoming a parent. First time you tried the Popeye's chicken sandwich.

Not on that list? The first time you filed your taxes.

If you are a rookie to tax season, welcome to the wonderful world of filing your tax returns. Although it might seem complicated, there are ways to help smooth out the process.

Here are some quick tips if you are filing for the first time.

Grab your documents. Did you get your W-2 form, which has details about your income along with how much in taxes was withheld for the year? What about any 1099 forms? Double check you have all the necessary documents before you start the process. As tax software giant TurboTax notes , think about moments over the previous year that could impact taxes, such as paying student loan interest.

File electronically. Seriously, it is the easiest way to do it. Many tax prep tools walk you through every step to make sure you don't miss anything. The Internal Revenue Service also offers a tool to let you file your federal taxes for free , if you have an adjusted gross income of $73,000 or less. Some companies might also offer free tax prep and filing for states.

Parents claiming you as a dependent? TurboTax advises young adults to check with parents to learn whether they are claimed as a dependent. If so, you have to note that on your tax return.

Relax. You got this.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: The Daily Money: Tips for the tax season rookies