ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

The Daily Money: Tips for the tax season rookies

By Brett Molina, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

It's Sunday, dear Daily Money readers, which means we're talking taxes. Brett Molina here to share some tips, so grab your favorite morning beverage and let's get rolling.

It's always fun to remember your firsts. First love. First time becoming a parent. First time you tried the Popeye's chicken sandwich.

Not on that list? The first time you filed your taxes.

If you are a rookie to tax season, welcome to the wonderful world of filing your tax returns. Although it might seem complicated, there are ways to help smooth out the process.

Here are some quick tips if you are filing for the first time.

Grab your documents. Did you get your W-2 form, which has details about your income along with how much in taxes was withheld for the year? What about any 1099 forms? Double check you have all the necessary documents before you start the process. As tax software giant TurboTax notes , think about moments over the previous year that could impact taxes, such as paying student loan interest.

File electronically. Seriously, it is the easiest way to do it. Many tax prep tools walk you through every step to make sure you don't miss anything. The Internal Revenue Service also offers a tool to let you file your federal taxes for free , if you have an adjusted gross income of $73,000 or less. Some companies might also offer free tax prep and filing for states.

Parents claiming you as a dependent? TurboTax advises young adults to check with parents to learn whether they are claimed as a dependent. If so, you have to note that on your tax return.

Relax. You got this.

New to Daily Money? Here's more tax season coverage

Your weekend tax break

This is not a late April Fool's Day joke. Dyson, the company you likely know for its line of vacuums and hair care products, is planning to launch headphones with active noise cancellation and the ability to purify the air around you .

As always, thanks for reading! Only 15 more days until the tax deadline.

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23 .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: The Daily Money: Tips for the tax season rookies

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
USA TODAY
USA TODAY

433K+

Followers

52K+

Posts

217M+

Views

Follow USA TODAY and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Salina Post

IRS: Avoid these tax errors that will delay or adjust refunds

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service today reminded taxpayers how to avoid common errors on their tax returns. This filing season, the IRS is seeing signs of a number of common errors, including some taxpayers claiming incorrect amounts of the Recovery Rebate Credit and Child Tax Credit. To avoid...
INCOME TAX
CNET

Faster Tax Refunds: Use Direct Deposit to Get Your IRS Money

This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. The April 18 deadline for filing your taxes is four weeks from today -- if you haven't already completed your tax return it's time to look at the best tax software, hire a tax professional or find ways to get tax help for free.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Preparation#Tax Refund#Tax Season#Tax Day#Daily Money
Daily Voice

IRS Issues Warning To Taxpayers About Filing

With tax season well underway and many Americans scrambling to file before the deadline, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is advising of certain details to double-check before submitting the required paperwork. With approximately 25 percent of Americans having already filed in advance of the deadline of Monday, April 18, the...
INCOME TAX
FingerLakes1.com

IRS: How to know your tax return arrived at the IRS

Millions of Americans are tracking the status of their tax return and looking for a message regarding when they can see the next move from the IRS. One good sign is the message, “return being processed.”. This means that the IRS has received your return. This doesn’t mean you’re...
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
IRS
CNET

Income Taxes 101: The Difference Between Tax Returns and Tax Refunds

This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. Filing your income taxes in the US can be complicated, especially with this year's changes, which could explain why twice as many Gen Z tax filers are hiring a professional this year. Top-rated tax software can make the process easier, even for free, but learning the basics of income tax filing can help anyone make better sense of their own tax situation.
INCOME TAX
The Mint Hill Times

Get Tax Refund Faster 2022

CHARLOTTE – As a taxpayer, you are looking for easy ways to receive your refund from both the IRS and your state. Here are the fastest ways to receive your refund this tax season. So, Let’s Get To It…. First, why would you want your refund so fast?...
INCOME TAX
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

433K+
Followers
52K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy