ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Police say 6 dead, at least 9 injured in Sacramento shooting

Times Leader
Times Leader
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aAPxr_0ey4BTg000
A roadblock is set a block away from the scene of an apparent mass shooting in Sacramento, Calif., Sunday, April 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

SACRAMENTO, Calif (AP) — Police in California say six people are dead and at least nine others have been injured after a shooting in downtown Sacramento.

The Sacramento Police Department says the shooting happened early Sunday morning.

Video posted on Twitter showed people running through the street as the sound of rapid gunfire could be heard in the background. Video showed multiple ambulances had been sent to the scene.

Police provided few details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting but said in a tweet that a “large police presence will remain and the scene remains active.” Phone messages seeking comment were left with the Sacramento police.

Residents were asked to avoid the area, which is packed with restaurants and bars that leads to the Golden One Center, where the Sacramento Kings play basketball.

Phone messages seeking comment were left with the Sacramento police.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Times Leader
Times Leader

9K+

Followers

18K+

Posts

1M+

Views

Follow Times Leader and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
insideedition.com

1 Dead, At Least 28 Injured, Including Children at Arkansas Car Show Shooting

Authorities said 23-year-old Cameron Shaffer of Jackson, Arkansas, was killed. They said there was no indication that he was involved in the confrontation. Bullets hit at least six children, who were taken to Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock. They reportedly range in age from 19 months to 11 years old. Most of the children had reportedly been released from the hospital by Sunday afternoon.
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
The Independent

Child's body found in Merced during search for missing girl

A child's body was found inside a home in central California during a search for a missing 8-year-old girl, authorities said.Investigators discovered the body Friday while serving a search warrant at a home in Merced, the city's police department said in a statement. They were acting on a tip from police in the San Francisco Bay Area city of Hayward, which received a missing person report on Tuesday from relatives of Sophia Mason.The family members said they had not had contact with Sophia since December, and that she was known to stay at different locations between Hayward and Southern...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Eyewitness News

Man dead after shooting in Bridgeport, police say

BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) – Bridgeport police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting Friday night. Authorities say officers responded to the shooting on Stratford Avenue around 11:38 p.m. They found a victim with at least one gunshot wound, police say. Police say Fredrick Shelby, 43, was...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Sacramento Kings#Police#Downtown Sacramento#Ap
fox40jackson.com

Chicago shooting leaves at least 7 people seriously hurt, police say

At least seven people were seriously injured Sunday following a shooting in South Chicago, according to authorities. The shooting occurred around 3:40 p.m. when two cars drove by a group of people who were standing outside a Little Caesars pizzeria in the 7900 block of South Exchange Avenue, Chicago Police Supt. David Brown told reporters.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
WJHL

Victims, shooter in Scott County double homicide identified

GATE CITY, Va. (WJHL) – After a multi-state investigation, the Scott County, Virginia sheriff confirmed three men are dead. Two men died after a Sunday shooting in the 500 block of East Carters Valley Road, and the man accused of shooting them fled to Tennessee. The alleged shooter, Christopher Hutson of Church Hill, was fatally […]
SCOTT COUNTY, VA
Times Leader

Times Leader

9K+
Followers
18K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy