Andi Peters says ITV won't let hosts call cash prizes 'life-changing' unless it's over £101,000

By Sophie Thompson
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

TV host Andi Peters , who's best-known giving out competition prizes on daytime shows, has revealed that ITV have some very strict rules when it comes to the way he can talk about the winnings.

Speaking on the What If? podcast: "We have this ridiculous situation where the ITV lawyers say you can't say the word life changing unless it's £101,000 or more.

"I always argue saying 'I'm really sorry, £3,000 changed her life, she doesn't have to get the bus to work anymore, so for her it was life changing'".

The Independent is the world's most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

