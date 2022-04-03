ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Red Bike Delivery pledges donation to Ele's Place

By Elle Meyers
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RLzo4_0ey4BQ1p00

Move over Uber Eats and DoorDash! Red Bike Delivery, a new local delivery service in Lansing is dropping off orders and giving back to the community.

“I started about a year ago, and the idea was to be able to combat the app companies and some of the fees that they were charging and just help the local restaurants make more money that they should be, you know, during the middle of a pandemic," said Jeremy Hurt the owner of Red Bike Delivery.

Hurt delivers food orders.

"It's mainly food, but I've delivered a furnace filter for somebody," he said. "You know, whatever people need as long as it's not like a refrigerator and I can carry it, I'll be good.”

Hurt uses manpower and a little electric power to get his deliveries to Lansing residents. For the month of April, he will be donating 50 cents for every mile he rides to Ele’s Place, an organization in Lansing that helps children and teens deal with grief.

“And then I have a few people that are matching that or just donating cash for the purpose," Hurt said. "And I just, you know, I just love what they do. It's such important work.”

Hurt can be reached for deliveries on his Facebook page , via email and by phone.

He is open to more sponsors for his donation to Ele’s place.

