Commonwealth Avenue In West Mifflin Reopened Following Water Main Break

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A major roadway in Butler County is closed due to a multi-vehicle crash that’s left at least one person dead. Butler County 911 dispatchers tell KDKA that Route 8 is shut down near the intersection of Branchton Road in Slippery Rock Township. The Butler County Coroner’s Office was called to that scene. Officials tell KDKA that the crash occurred early Tuesday morning and involved a logging truck and a car. (Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Scott Danka) Pennsylvania State Police are on scene investigating. The car involved was towed away from the scene on a flatbed. Crews are still working to remove the logging truck. It’s unclear when the roadway will reopen. Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.

BUTLER COUNTY, PA ・ 5 HOURS AGO