ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Mifflin, PA

Commonwealth Avenue In West Mifflin Reopened Following Water Main Break

CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KiaKZ_0ey4BP9600

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — Commonwealth Avenue in West Mifflin is back open this morning.

The road reopened around 6:30 a.m. Sunday.

Crews were removing cones from the street this morning.

Pennsylvania-American Water Company says an 8-inch water main line broke yesterday .

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

UPDATE: Nitro-St. Albans Bridge open after crash

UPDATE(9:18 p.m. on Tuesday, Mar. 22, 2022): The Nitro-St. Albans Bridge is back open after a three-vehicle crash. According to Metro 911 officials, two people were taken to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time. The bridge opened back up at approximately 9:12 p.m. ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — […]
SAINT ALBANS, WV
WFMZ-TV Online

Water main break temporarily closes part of Lehigh Street in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A water main break temporarily caused a delay for drivers in the city of Allentown on Thursday. Lehigh Street was temporarily closed in both directions between Martin Luther King Jr Dr. & Auburn Street. The Lehigh County Authority reports crews worked to repair a 6” water main...
ALLENTOWN, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Rt. 8 Closed Due To Fatal Multi-Vehicle Crash Involving Logging Truck

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A major roadway in Butler County is closed due to a multi-vehicle crash that’s left at least one person dead. Butler County 911 dispatchers tell KDKA that Route 8 is shut down near the intersection of Branchton Road in Slippery Rock Township. The Butler County Coroner’s Office was called to that scene. Officials tell KDKA that the crash occurred early Tuesday morning and involved a logging truck and a car. (Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Scott Danka) Pennsylvania State Police are on scene investigating. The car involved was towed away from the scene on a flatbed. Crews are still working to remove the logging truck. It’s unclear when the roadway will reopen. Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Mifflin, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
Local
Pennsylvania Government
West Mifflin, PA
Government
WETM

Water main break in Watkins Glen; possible low pressure, rusty water

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Crews in Watkins Glen are working to repair a water main that broke in the Village Tuesday morning. The Village of Watkins Glen alerted residents around 9:15 a.m. on March 22 of a water main break on West Second Street between Orchard and South Glen Avenue. The Village said that while crews are repairing the line, residents may have low water pressure and rusty water.
WATKINS GLEN, NY
YourErie

City of Erie suing homeowners after several overdoses

City of Erie officials are suing the owners of one home on Chestnut Street where several suspected drug overdoses have taken place. After years of filing code enforcement violations, the city is taking the owners of 1618 Chestnut Street to court. City Code Enforcement has been filing violations since the back and side yards are […]
ERIE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uban Construction#Commonwealth Avenue#Kdka Tv News Staff
PennLive.com

Pa. man, 23, shot by armed robbers for his $30K Air Jordan collection, family says

A 23-year-old with a $30,000 sneaker collection ended up with a bullet in his chest after armed robbers went after his pricey Air Jordan stash, the man’s family says. As KDKA-TV reports, Dom Geraci was shot Friday night outside his home in Plum, Allegheny County, Pa. Three armed suspects, allegedly after Geraci’s extensive shoe collection, got away. The entire altercation was caught on a Ring doorbell video, KDKA reports.
PLUM, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
CBS Pittsburgh

Cleanup Begins In Armstrong County After Powerful Storms Hit Area

BELKNAP, Pa. (KDKA) — Clean-up efforts continue after Thursday’s powerful storms. Parts of Armstrong County saw some of the most damage. In Belknap, the winds tore through several farms and properties. Two barns in the area were hit hard by heavy winds, though no animals were injured. Armstrong County emergency operations reported downed trees and power lines in the area. (Photo Credit: KDKA) At Bonnie Walker’s family cattle farm, several trees were ripped out of the ground and a cattle barn was destroyed. A tree even fell on Walker’s home. “When we came out and saw everything, it was scary,” Waker said.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police Discover Body Of 27-Year-Old Woman Near Cascade Park In New Castle

By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV NEW CASTLE (KDKA) – A state police investigation is underway after a disturbing discovery. Police found the body of 27-year-old Jackie Rouzzo down an embankment along Cascade Boulevard near Cascade Park. Right now, state police are asking anyone with information to give them a call. No further details have been made available. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
NEW CASTLE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Water Main Upgrade To Begin Today In West Mifflin

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) – Thousands of drivers who rely on taking Pittsburgh McKeesport Boulevard in West Mifflin may experience delays this morning. Work on fixing a water main begins at 7 a.m., but a lane restriction won’t start until 9 a.m. Delays are possible. According to Penn American Water, the work will last until 5 p.m. daily. Workers will upgrade the water main along Pittsburgh McKeesport Boulevard from Dunlap Street to Lebanon Church Road. The company says as they update the system, customers may experience a temporary service interruption. They might also experience a slight discoloration of water. If this happens, run the water until it is clear. They also say this is all being done to replace an aging water main to improve service and fire protection for residents. Penn American Water says work on weekends and evenings is not expected— unless necessary. The full project won’t be completed until later this year.
WEST MIFFLIN, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
49K+
Followers
27K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy