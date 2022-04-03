ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Warning Forecast: Wall-to-wall sunshine today, unsettled stretch next week

By April Loveland
WTKR
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast. Skies will clear for the rest of the day and temperatures will warm to the upper 60s. Winds will pick up a bit out of the west and northwest. Gusts up to 25 mph will be possible. There will also be an...

www.wtkr.com

