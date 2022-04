Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest has brought its second season to an end with the rest of the Winter 2022 anime schedule, and has announced that it will be returning with a new OVA special in the near future! The first season of the anime was such a success with fans (despite many of the issues those same fans had with its production) that it was no surprise to see the anime continuing with a new slate of episodes. The second season was produced in tandem with another production studio than seen in that first season, and it will soon be returning for more.

