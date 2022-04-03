James Perkins Obituary

David (Dave) Royce Chambers, 90, was born Dec 7, 1931 in Oakland, to Donald Earl Chambers and Irene (Lehman) Chambers, and died March 19, 2022. He attended grade school in Oakland and Corning, then his parents moved the family to Hastings, Neb., where he attended 7th-9th and graduated at the top of his 9th grade class. The family moved back to Oakland for his high school years, where he was active in band, football, basketball, baseball and track. After graduating high school, he attended and graduated from the University of Iowa in the School of Pharmacy. He was then drafted and spent two years in the Army.

