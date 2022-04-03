ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Audubon, IA

James Perkins Obituary

By Mandy Billings
 2 days ago
A Celebration of Life Service for 98 year old James H. Perkins of Audubon, Iowa, will be Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at the Ebenezer Lutheran Church west of Audubon, with burial in the Ebenezer Lutheran Cemetery. Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon is in charge of arrangements.

David Royce Chambers Obituary

David (Dave) Royce Chambers, 90, was born Dec 7, 1931 in Oakland, to Donald Earl Chambers and Irene (Lehman) Chambers, and died March 19, 2022. He attended grade school in Oakland and Corning, then his parents moved the family to Hastings, Neb., where he attended 7th-9th and graduated at the top of his 9th grade class. The family moved back to Oakland for his high school years, where he was active in band, football, basketball, baseball and track. After graduating high school, he attended and graduated from the University of Iowa in the School of Pharmacy. He was then drafted and spent two years in the Army.
AUDUBON, IA
Iola Mae Steiber

A visitation and viewing for 96 year old Iola Mae Steiber with the family will be held on Sunday, April 3, 2022, from 3-5 PM at the Rieken Vieth Funeral Home in Oakland. A private family interment will take place at Oaklawn Cemetery. Iola Mae Steiber, the daughter of Fred...
OAKLAND, IA
Atlantic, IA
