ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor County, GA

Taylor's Sunday Morning Forecast

WMAZ
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSunshine and warm weather sticks around...

www.13wmaz.com

Comments / 0

Related
KFOR

Severe weather chances Sunday and Monday

After a great Saturday, severe weather is in the forecast again Sunday and Monday. Look for clear skies and light winds Saturday night with lows near 50. Sunday will be warmer with increasing clouds in the afternoon. By late afternoon to evening, thunderstorms will form. Hail will be the biggest risk, however high winds and a very low tornado threat exist too.
ENVIRONMENT
WLBT

First Alert Forecast: warm Monday; storm threat overnight, early Tuesday

MONDAY: As high pressure scoots farther east, our next system looms in the western sky. Expect a mix of clouds and sun through the day with highs in the 80s after a start in the 50s. We’ll remain dry through the day, but chances for rain and storms will increase after midnight – with a chance for severe storms before sunrise Tuesday. We encourage heightened weather awareness during this time.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
KFDA

Strong Storms to Near Blizzard Conditions Monday into Tuesday

A powerful storm system will begin impacting the Panhandles early Monday morning lasting through Tuesday morning bringing a variety of weather to the region. We’ll see the chance of thunderstorms Monday afternoon, a few of which may be strong to severe. Main concerns are damaging wind gusts and large hail. Monday night, we’ll see a transition to a heavy wet snow with strong northerly winds allowing for blizzard like conditions and accumulating snowfall... A lot to track out the next couple days, you will need to stay tuned.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Taylor County, GA
WBTW News13

Looking ahead to late Tuesday storm potential

A good morning to you all on this Monday! It’s going to be another calm morning start out there with temps in the 40s to low 50s. Mainly sunny skies will take the day again, with highs ranging in the upper 60s at the coast to the low-mid 70s inland. The clearing mostly holds up […]
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
WLBT

ALERT DAY: strong to severe storms early; more changes ahead mid-late week

ALERT DAY TUESDAY: A complex of storms will be ongoing to start Tuesday off. Prior to sunrise, a batch of storms moving through Mississippi could yield strong, damaging wind, a few tornadoes, large hail and heavy rain that could produce localized flooding. Most of the storms will be out before mid-day as it exits eastward. We’ll watch for any redeveloping scattered activity for the afternoon period as temperatures rebound into the 70s to lower 80s. We’ll trend quiet overnight with lows in the 60s – though, zones of low clouds and fog could develop around sunrise.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
WHIO Dayton

Chance for snow showers tomorrow morning; Cold weekend ahead

FRIDAY EVENING: Mostly cloudy skies along with the chance for a few light rain showers, according to Storm Center 7 meteorologist Robert Gauthreaux. Possibly a bit more widespread and heavier than earlier; possible rumble of thunder. SATURDAY: Feeling winter-like for Saturday; expect mostly cloudy skies and chilly conditions. Scattered snow...
ENVIRONMENT
Sierra Sun

Truckee-Tahoe weather: 3 inches of snow possible this weekend

A total of 3 inches of snow could fall over the weekend, the National Weather Service said. Today will start cloudy, then become sunny. Highs will reach 49, and winds will be to 5 to 10 mph today and tonight. Lows will drop to 23 tonight. Friday will be mostly...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WFMJ.com

Lots of weather luck Thursday; a damp start to the weekend expected

For the second consecutive year, St. Patrick's Day will feature balmy afternoon temperatures and dry weather. Readings will find their way to around 70 in the afternoon with a partly to mostly sunny sky. The average high for the 17th of March is 47 degrees. Ahead of an approaching weather...
ENVIRONMENT
WKRN News 2

Clouds today, sun tomorrow

After a chilly and frosty start, southwest winds warm us into the upper 50s and low 60s. We’ll stay cloudy for much of the day with a few showers possible this afternoon. A cool night expected with mid and upper-30s and a partly cloudy sky. Tomorrow we warm to the mid-60s under a sunny sky. […]
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy