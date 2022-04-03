Six people dead, at least 9 hurt in shooting in Sacramento

April 3 (UPI) -- Six people died and at least nine others were injured from a shooting in downtown Sacramento, Calif., early Sunday morning, police said.

"Officers located at least 15 shooting victims, including 6 who are deceased," Sacramento police posted on Twitter.

The shooting happened in the area of 10th and J Streets, Sacramento police spokesperson Sgt. Zach Eaton told CNN

"9th St to 13th St is closed between L St & J St as officers investigate a shooting with multiple victims," Sacramento police tweeted. "Conditions unknown at this time. Please avoid the area as a large police presence will remain and the scene remains active."