Six people dead, at least 9 hurt in shooting in Sacramento

By Allen Cone
UPI News
 2 days ago
April 3 (UPI) -- Six people died and at least nine others were injured from a shooting in downtown Sacramento, Calif., early Sunday morning, police said.

"Officers located at least 15 shooting victims, including 6 who are deceased," Sacramento police posted on Twitter.

The shooting happened in the area of 10th and J Streets, Sacramento police spokesperson Sgt. Zach Eaton told CNN

"9th St to 13th St is closed between L St & J St as officers investigate a shooting with multiple victims," Sacramento police tweeted. "Conditions unknown at this time. Please avoid the area as a large police presence will remain and the scene remains active."

Paul Klinger
2d ago

it can't be, California has some of the strictest gun laws in our country so there's no way that can be happening there lmao

6
Jay Gowans
2d ago

Blame society, give the shooters a medal and money then blame the victims for standing in the way of the bullets

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Shooting Updates: Police Arrest Second Suspect

SACRAMENTO (CBS13/AP) – The Sacramento Police have arrested a second suspect a few days after Sunday’s mass shooting. Police located 27-year-old Smiley Martin at the scene with serious wounds from gunfire and took him to a hospital for treatment. According to the news release, he was quickly identified as a person of interest and remains under the supervision of an officer at the hospital. The news release goes on to say that once Martin’s treatment is complete he will be booked at the Sacramento County Jail for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a machine gun. Smiley Martin...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Victims Killed in Fiery Head-On Crash on I-80 Identified; Driver Responsible Was Missing SF Woman

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (CBS SF) — The Contra Costa County medical examiner has identified the two people killed in a head-on collision between a Honda SUV and a Tesla on I-80 near the Carquinez Bridge early Sunday, one of whom was a San Francisco woman who had been reported missing. CHP said a wrong-way driver traveling west on eastbound I-80 in Contra Costa County early Sunday morning collided head-on with a second vehicle in the fatal crash. The two victims were identified as 29-year-old San Francisco resident Madyson James and 38-year-old Vallejo resident Ruiju Ma, according to the medical examiner. CHP said at...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
San Angelo LIVE!

No.1 Most Wanted Murdering Gang Member Arrested in Dallas

AUSTIN – The No. 1 Most Wanted person on Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List is back in custody following his arrest on March 23 in Dallas. No Crime Stoppers reward will be paid. Royneco Tiun Harris, 42, of Dallas, is affiliated with the 65 Groveside gang. He was arrested in Dallas by Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Special Agents assigned to the North Texas Anti-Gang (TAG) Center. The Texas Highway Patrol, Dallas Police Department and members of the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force assisted in Harris’ arrest. Harris had been wanted since October 2021. During his trial…
DALLAS, TX
ABC10

Over 60 shots were fired in a shooting that left a man shot multiple times in Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office recovered more than 60 shell casings after responding to a recent shooting in Sacramento County. According to a Facebook post by the sheriff's office, around 11:30 p.m. on Friday, March 25, deputies received a call from the victim saying he was shot at near the 1300 block of Hood Franklin Road in Hood.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Downtown Sacramento#Cnn#L St J St
FOX40

Family says 2 men killed in shooting were cousins

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — “My baby’s name was Sergio Harris,” said Pamela Harris.  Pamela Harris was worried sick, waiting behind the yellow crime-scene tape since 2:30 in the morning Sunday. The panic and pain was visible on her face after 18 people were shot on K Street.  She believed her 38-year-old son, Sergio Harris, was […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
WESH

Two arrested after missing man found dead in car trunk

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Detectives with the Orange County Sheriff's Office have arrested two people after a missing man was found dead in his car trunk. Melvin Wilcox, 39, had been missing from the Elon Road area of Pine Hills before he was found late Friday night. Johnny Wesley...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
CBS Sacramento

Arrest Made Of ‘Related’ Suspect In Sacramento Mass Shooting: What We Know

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento police say they have now made one arrest in connection to Sunday’s mass shooting downtown. On Monday, Sacramento police announced that Dandrae Martin, 26, has been arrested on charges of assault and illegal firearm possession. He is being characterized by police as a “related suspect.” Police say detectives and SWAT have served search warrants at three residences in the area as part of the shooting investigation. During those searches, police say at least one handgun was recovered. Investigators have received over 100 photos and videos through the online portal that was set up after the shooting, police say. Detectives are now reviewing the evidence to determine charges. Detectives have said they are looking for multiple possible suspects. No description of any suspects has been released. The exact events that led up to the shooting are still under investigation, but at a press conference Sunday afternoon, police acknowledged the brawl just before the incident. A total of six people have died in the early Sunday morning shooting that happened just as bars were getting out for the night. Twelve other people suffered varying degrees of injuries.
SACRAMENTO, CA
blavity.com

Families Left Devastated After Mass Shooting In Sacramento

Several families are left heartbroken after losing their loved ones in a mass shooting in Sacramento on Sunday. Some of the families spoke with reporters after receiving devastating news about their loved ones who died when gunfire erupted in downtown Sacramento around 2 a.m. One of the heartbroken families waited...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Oakland Girl, 16, Dies After Shooting At Midtown Sacramento Residence

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – An investigation is underway after a 16-year-old girl from Oakland was found fatally shot at a Midtown Sacramento residence last week. Sacramento police say, back on March 17, officers were called to investigate a report of a person shot at a residence along the 2100 block of L Street. Officers found a teenage girl had been shot at least once. Life-saving measures were started immediately, but police say the girl was soon pronounced dead at the scene. A firearm was found at the scene, but it’s unclear exactly what led up to the girl being shot. The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office has identified the girl as 16-year-old Oakland resident Marcella Garcia. Detectives with the Sacramento Police Department Homicide Unit have now taken over the investigation.
SACRAMENTO, CA
UPI News

One dead, 11 injured in shooting at Dallas concert

April 3 (UPI) -- One person was killed and multiple people were injured in a shooting at a concert in Dallas early Sunday morning. Officers responded to a call reporting a shooting at a trail ride and concert at 12:13 a.m. where a victim was pronounced dead at the scene with a gunshot injury to the head, the Dallas Police Department said.
DALLAS, TX
FOX40

Teens arrested on suspicion of killing man in Rancho Cordova

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — Two minors were arrested Wednesday in connection to a deadly shooting in December.  The Rancho Cordova Police Department said a 16-year-old and 17-year-old were arrested on the suspicion of shooting and killing 28-year-old Akieam Harris on Dec. 13, 2021.  Each suspect is facing a murder charge and is being held […]
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
FOX40

Woman experiencing homelessness killed in Sacramento mass shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A victim of the mass shooting in Sacramento on Sunday has been identified as a woman who had been experiencing homelessness.  The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified one of the victims as 57-year-old Melinda Davis. City council member Katie Valenzuela said on Twitter that Davis was known to sleep on the […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
