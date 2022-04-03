ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SNL parodied Will Smith's Oscars slap - and Twitter is divided

By Becca Monaghan
Indy100
Indy100
 2 days ago

It's been a week since Will Smith took to the Oscars stage and struck Chris Rock after a tasteless joke about Jada Pinkett Smith .

And now Saturday Night Live has jumped on to poke fun at the altercation – with not one, not two, but three separate skits despite "not wanting to talk about it."

The show kickstarted with Jerrod Carmichael and his monologue expressing the world's fatigue at the infamous slap. He explained that he was initially excited about the Oscars drama on Monday, but now he's just bored of it.

"I'm not going to talk about it," he said before reiterating how tedious it has become.

"I want to be clear up top, I talked about it enough.

"Kept talking about, kept thinking about it.

"I don't want to talk about it – and you can't make me talk about it.

"But I've got a question – do you want to talk about it?"

Inevitably, the crowd erupted into cheers.

Jerrod Carmichael Monologue - SNL www.youtube.com


SNL then had a field day with the two following skits.

One saw OJ Simpson , played by Kenan Thompson, weigh in on the issue during the Weekend Update segment. He said he didn't understand Rock's joke and believed Smith was overreacting. He then joked that he hadn't actually watched the ceremony.

"I don't want to say you got rage issues, but if the glove fits," Thompson's OJ joked. "Love makes you do crazy things, allegedly."


Weekend Update: O.J. Simpson on Will Smith's Oscars Slap - SNL www.youtube.com


The third skit hilariously put their own spin on the "seat fillers", where Chris Redd's portrayal of Smith was seated amongst lifelong fans.

Redd's Smith agreed to taking a selfie with one of the fans, which was interrupted by Chris Rock's joke against his wife. He casually gets out of his seat and a slap echoes across the room, before sitting back down as though nothing had happened.

The fans look frightened, as Redd mimics Smith's infamous words: "Keep my wife's name out your f***ing mouth."

"I love the Oscars, man," he yelled. "I love the movies, man."

Seat Fillers - SNL www.youtube.com


The clips made the rounds across social media – and some fans weren't impressed.

Twitter users flocked to the platform to weigh in on SNL's comedic efforts.





Others however, found the skits highly entertaining and praised the comedians involved.






