ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

SNL Video: Pete Davidson, Simon Rex Sing the Praises of Short Movies

By Robert Clarke-Chan
TVLine
TVLine
 2 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Got a short attention span? Yup, us too! Here’s a Saturday Night Live sketch that’ll brighten your day in under three minutes with “Short-Ass Movies.”

One of the best things about SNL the past couple of years has been the way it’s taken things a lot of the weird things the pandemic has made us done — the things we’re certain other people would find repulsive — and shows us that everyone else is doing it, too. Pete Davidson lets us all know it’s OK that our attention spans are shot and none of us can concentrate for a long-ass movie.

Davidson rails against the 3 hour, 47 minute Once Upon a Time in America (even the shorter, U.S. version is almost 2:20), The Batman (2:56 – nearly twice the run time of the Batman movie from 1966), and Michael Mann’s Heat (it does have De Niro and Pacino, but it’s also 2 hours, 50 minutes).

Chris Redd guests on the track, as does this week’s musical guest, Gunna. Simon Rex, aka his rapper alter ego Dirt Nasty, also makes an appearance, rattling off (almost) every Jim Varney Ernest movie. He also calls out Davidson for his own movie, The King of Staten Island , which is more than a half-hour longer than the hour-forty run time the song exalts.

The irony, of course, is that SNL is a 90-minute show — which is basically a feature-length movie. Way too long to be watching sketch comedy.

Elsewhere in the episode, host Jerrod Carmichael took on the Oscars slap heard ’round the world, and later, the series parodied the Will Smith/Chris Rock debacle with a seat filler sketch .

Press PLAY above for an ode to short movies, then grade the episode and drop your thoughts on this week’s SNL in the comments.

More from TVLine Best of TVLine

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

A 'Still Traumatized' Amy Schumer Breaks Silence on Oscars Slap: 'Waiting for This Sickening Feeling to Go Away'

Click here to read the full article. Oscars co-host Amy Schumer is speaking out for the first time about the Will Smith-Chris Rock altercation that upended Sunday’s ceremony. “Still triggered and traumatized,” she wrote on Instagram early Wednesday. “I love my friend Chris Rock and believe he handled it like a pro. Stayed up there and gave an Oscar to his friend Questlove and the whole thing was so disturbing. So much pain in Will Smith… Anyway I’m still in shock and stunned and sad. Im proud of myself and my cohosts. But yeah. Waiting for this sickening feeling to go...
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

The Wanted's Tom Parker Dead at 33

Click here to read the full article. Tom Parker, best known for being part of the UK boy band The Wanted, died on Wednesday, his wife Kelsey Hardwick announced on social media. He was 33. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm Tom passed away peacefully earlier today with all of his family by his side,” Hardwick, with whom Parker shares two children, wrote in an Instagram post. “Our hearts are broken, Tom was the centre of our world and we can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence. We are truly thankful for the outpouring...
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Oscars 2022: Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall's Opening Monologue — Watch and Grade It!

Click here to read the full article. After a streak of three host-less Oscars ceremonies, this year’s broadcast tapped Amy Schumer (Life & Beth), Wanda Sykes (The Other Two) and Regina Hall (Black Monday) to bring the funny as emcees of Sunday’s 94th Academy Awards. The comedic trio more than made up for lost time. After a little too-hyped hype-man bit from DJ Khaled, the ladies quickly won over the audience at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre with jokes like: * “This year, the Academy hired three women to host, because it’s cheaper than hiring one man,” Schumer said at the top of the...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse Spencer
Person
Simon Rex
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
De Niro
Person
Michael Mann
Person
Pacino
Person
Gunna
Person
Jerrod Carmichael
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kevin Costner Brings Stunning Wife Christine Baumgartner To 2022 Oscars

The ‘Yellowstone’ star and his beautiful wife took over the red carpet at the Academy Awards. See the gorgeous pics!. Kevin Costner sure does clean up nice! The Yellowstone star traded in his cowboy gear for a tuxedo when he appeared alongside his gorgeous wife, Christine Baumgartner, on the red carpet for the 2022 Academy Awards. The veteran actor, who is a three-time Oscar nominee and won Best Director for 1991’s Dances With Wolves, arrived to the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on Sunday (March 27) to present an award during the glamorous event. Kevin cut a dapper figure in his classic suit, while his wife of 18 years dared to impress in a stunning black and silver, strapless gown.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snl#Movies
Glamour

Are Jason Momoa and Kate Beckinsale Dating?

We might have a new celeb couple on our hands in Jason Momoa and Kate Beckinsale, as if living in a world amid Bennifer 2.0, Kourt and Trav, Kim and Pete, and Zoë and Channing is not enough. Aquaman star Jason Momoa was spotted getting quite chummy with Underworld...
CELEBRITIES
GOBankingRates

How Rich is Regina Hall?

Regina Hall, 51, is an actor and producer who made a name for herself in the entertainment business via the "Scary Movie" franchise -- and she's scaring up some attention for her role in the recently...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Regina Hall Feels Up Jason Momoa On Stage At The Oscars In Hilarious Moment: Watch

Oscars host Regina Hall couldn’t keep her hands to herself when Jason Momoa stepped on stage to present an award. Regina Hall got very handsy with two handsome hunks at the 94th Annual Academy Awards. The actress, 51, hilariously felt up Jason Momoa, 42, and Josh Brolin, 54, while performing a self-described “COVID pat down” on the duo on stage. As Jason and Josh came out to present the award for Best Sound, Regina — who is hosting the award show with Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes, walked over to both men to perform her duties.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Page Six

Amy Schumer addresses backlash over Kirsten Dunst seat filler joke

All the trolls need to take a seat. Amy Schumer defended her joke calling Kirsten Dunst a seat filler at the 2022 Oscars after some viewers dragged the comedian for being “disrespectful” to the actress. “Hey I appreciate the love for Kirsten Dunst. I love her too! That was a choreographed bit she was in on,” Schumer wrote on her Instagram Story Monday, adding, “Wouldn’t disrespect that queen like that.” During the 94th Academy Awards Sunday night, co-host Schumer, 40, approached the “Power of the Dog” star, 39, who was seated at a table with her partner and co-star, Jesse Plemons. “Here’s a seat...
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Chicago P.D. Boss Confirms 'We Will See More' of Voight and Anna's Story

Click here to read the full article. It looks like Voight has more business with Anna on Chicago P.D., which returns with a new episode this Wednesday (NBC, 10/9c). Voight first encountered the criminal informant in the Jan. 19 episode, “To Protect,” and the pair has been secretly working together ever since. Showrunner Gwen Sigan confirms that their story will continue as the Dick Wolf drama gears up for the remaining episodes of Season 9. “We will definitely see more,” she tells TVLine. “You’ll see [Anna] in the penultimate episode, and you will see her in the final episode as well. It’s...
CHICAGO, IL
StyleCaster

Here’s How to Watch ‘Being the Ricardos’ For Free to See Nicole Kidman’s Oscar-Nominated Performance as Lucille Ball

Click here to read the full article. If you were a fan of I Love Lucy, you may want to know how to watch Being the Ricardos online for free to see what happened behind the scenes of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz’s relationship. Being the Ricardos, which was written and directed by Aaron Sorkin, stars Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem as Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, the real-life couple who starred in the lead roles of I Love Lucy. The movie follows Ball and Arnaz’s relationship while filming the sitcom, which ran for six years on CBS from 1951 to...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Amy Schumer ‘Wasn’t Allowed to Say’ an Alec Baldwin Joke About ‘Rust’ Shooting During the Oscars

Click here to read the full article. Even though 2022 Oscars co-host Amy Schumer is “still triggered” by Will Smith attacking presenter Chris Rock during the live ceremony on March 27, the stand-up comic is using humor to “comfort” herself. Schumer took to the stage April 2 for a comedy set at Las Vegas’ Mirage Theater as part of the Aces of Comedy series, and the “Life & Beth” star didn’t hold back when it came to revealing what the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences didn’t want her to say at the awards show. “I don’t even know what to...
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

TVLine

37K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy