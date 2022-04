The 2022 NCAA Men’s Frozen Four is set for Boston beginning Thursday and will showcase some of the very best talent college hockey has to offer. It includes three of the most historically successful programs in college hockey and one of the programs that’s spent the last decade or so rising to prominence to becoming an annual contender. While Michigan, Minnesota and Denver are all in a familiar spot, Minnesota State will be playing in just its second Frozen Four after making it last season as well.

SPORTS ・ 6 HOURS AGO