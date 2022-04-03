ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

A juicy tomato this summer begins with starting sturdy transplants now.

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe wait is over! The time to start tomatoes in our region is here. If you garden in the Champlain Valley or lower Connecticut River Valley, begin planting tomato seeds indoors now. If you're in the mountains, give it just one more week or so till mid-April to start...

Gardening Soul

10 Plants That Bloom All Summer Long

What’s more rewarding than a garden filled with beautiful flowers? How about one that isn't yours! Summer is the perfect time to invest in some new plants and fill your yard or patio.
Salon

How to kill weeds naturally — for real

Every year between April and June, I go on a weed-killing mission to eradicate garlic mustard. I pull every one of these noxious, highly invasive weeds I can get my hands on, and yank them out. Getting garlic mustard — or any weed for that matter — under control is an incremental process requiring elbow grease, a tool or two, and persistence.
GARDENING
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Tomato planting time is critical

If you haven’t planted your tomatoes yet, you’ll want to get it done as soon as possible. Tomatoes are planted from transplants after all danger of frost in the spring. They cannot tolerate frost or freeze and thrive with mild and moderately warm temperatures in spring and early summer. Tomatoes do not set fruit in the heat of our summers (above 92 degrees), which leaves only a small window of opportunity in the spring to form fruit. This makes planting time critical. If you plant too soon (before March 15), frost will often kill them. However, if you plant too late (after April 15) you severely reduce your production. The ideal transplant is 6-8 inches tall, dark green, and has 6-8 healthy leaves. Avoid those that are yellow-green, purple-green, or tough and woody. These are stunted and will not produce a bountiful harvest. Often summer heat, drought and insects kill spring-planted tomatoes in Texas and that’s normal.
AGRICULTURE
BobVila

Pruning Tomato Plants: 6 Mistakes Most First-Time Growers Make

Tomatoes are America’s favorite garden “vegetable” to grow. Botanically a fruit, the tomato was classified as a vegetable by the U.S. tariff law of 1887 because it’s served with dinner, not as dessert. Today, there are more than 10,000 varieties in many shapes, sizes, and colors....
GARDENING
KXAN

Best fertilizer for vegetable gardens

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you look across the fence and envy your neighbor’s lush, productive vegetable garden, take heart: it’s all in the fertilizer. Fertilizer makes the difference between ho-hum gardens that eke out a tomato or two and lush, overflowing bushels of produce. The best fertilizer for vegetable gardens can fill your baskets to bursting.
GARDENING
Post Register

Colorful perennials for spring and fall

Question: I have a long bed that is 6 feet wide where I would like to plant mostly perennial flowers. Could you give me suggestions of flower varieties so I can have color from spring through fall?. Answer: The first thing I would do is to add a generous amount...
GARDENING
Voice of America

Help with Buying Young Garden Plants in the Spring

Many gardeners do not begin to grow their plants from seeds. Instead, they buy young plants, also called seedling or “starts.” These are plants that are grown in a nursery: a place where plants are grown and sold. Many gardeners buy seedlings in containers for their gardens. Most...
GARDENING
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Make raised beds now for summer gardening

A project every gardener will benefit from is building a raised bed. A raised bed is simply a landscape or garden bed that is higher than the surrounding grade. These beds are useful for both vegetables and flowers. Gardening in a raised beds is one way to intensively cultivate a...
GARDENING
KXRM

Manitou Incline begins summer operating hours

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Manitou Incline is now operating on summer hours. The trail is open from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. to hikers who make a free online reservation. Hikers must show proof of reservation and parking to an onsite attendant before hiking. Every 30 minutes, up to 65 people can reserve a spot between 6-9 […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
thespruce.com

Bloomscape’s Plant Stand & Stool Helped Me Arrange 50 Plants

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. With around 50 house plants that all had to share two windows facing the same direction, there was a real battle for light between my leafy green babies. The philodendron Brasil grew variegated leaves in front of the pilea glauca; the dragon tree cast a shadow over everything behind it; and the spider plant’s large pot and sprawling leaves blocked so much light that I couldn’t put plants on the adjacent bookcase.
GARDENING

