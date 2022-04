For those of us who live in buildings or spaces with air-conditioning, there is the tendency to keep the windows closed especially during hot weather. But one of the things that the pandemic has taught us is that there is a need to have free-flowing air around us and so we need to crack open that window every once in a while or at least have an air purifier in your house to make sure that the air you’re breathing is still pure. This concept design has turned this device into part of your room decoration and also into a “planterior” air purifier.

ELECTRONICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO