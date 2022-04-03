Heavy rain forces closure of two golf courses in The Villages

For many Villagers, this marks the most anticipated week on the golf calendar. Oh yeah, and there’s a green jacket being given away this weekend somewhere up the highway. But even as the Masters garners most of the golf world’s attention this week, the calendar’s annual flip to April also ushers in the height of the spring competitive season around Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. “Everyone’s been playing each other all winter and having some fun,” said Mark Verkey, head PGA professional at Palmer Legends Country Club. “Now it’s time to (showcase) our events while everybody’s still in town.” It begins with The Villages Golf Championships, teeing off today at Palmer Legends with subsequent rounds at Nancy Lopez Legacy and Bonifay country clubs.

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 9 HOURS AGO