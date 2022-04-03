ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Villages, FL

Heavy rain forces closure of two golf courses in The Villages

By Staff Report
villages-news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeavy rain has forced the closure of two...

www.villages-news.com

Comments / 3

Related
WHNT-TV

Heavy Rain – Exits Wednesday Morning

Heavy rainfall finally moves out. A widespread one to three inches of rain is forecast for the Tennessee Valley. There may be isolated higher totals. A Flood Warning is in effect for portions of our area until 4 a.m. This heavy rain threat will lead to a rise in creeks,...
ENVIRONMENT
Villages Daily Sun

Tournaments tee off in peak of golf season

For many Villagers, this marks the most anticipated week on the golf calendar. Oh yeah, and there’s a green jacket being given away this weekend somewhere up the highway. But even as the Masters garners most of the golf world’s attention this week, the calendar’s annual flip to April also ushers in the height of the spring competitive season around Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. “Everyone’s been playing each other all winter and having some fun,” said Mark Verkey, head PGA professional at Palmer Legends Country Club. “Now it’s time to (showcase) our events while everybody’s still in town.” It begins with The Villages Golf Championships, teeing off today at Palmer Legends with subsequent rounds at Nancy Lopez Legacy and Bonifay country clubs.
THE VILLAGES, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy