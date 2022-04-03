ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Are Some Chevy SUV’s Being Recalled?

By Bernadette Lee
 2 days ago
It's not like it's a major issue, but Chevy has announced they are recalling 680,000 SUV's due to a problem with the windshield wipers. You might have already received an email...

Daily Voice

Ford Recalls 215,000 Pickup Trucks, SUVs

Ford is recalling upwards of 215,000 pickup trucks and large SUVs sold in the US and Canada that could have leaking brake fluid that impacts stopping distances for drivers. The recall includes Ford F-150 pickup trucks produced between 2016 and 2018, and Ford Expedition Navigator SUV models from 2016 and 2017.
CARS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Recall alert: GM warns windshield wipers can fail on 680,000 SUVs

DETROIT — Car manufacturer General Motors is recalling nearly 682,000 vehicles because of a risk that the windshield wipers can fail. The recall is for the Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain for the 2014 and 2015 model years, The Associated Press reported. Ball joints in the windshield wiper module can corrode, causing one or both windshield wipers to fail.
DETROIT, MI
98.1 KHAK

Two Recalls Announced, Including Headlights of Over 700,000 SUV’s

Vehicles are recalled for all different types of reasons that pertain to the safety of drivers and passengers, but I've never heard of this one before. Having said that, I completely understand it. The newest recall pertains to the brightness of headlights... in this case, headlights that are too bright.
CARS
gmauthority.com

Chevy Equinox, GMC Terrain Recalled For Failing Windshield Wipers

General Motors and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration have issued a product safety recall for the 2014 and 2015 model year Chevy Equinox and GMC Terrain crossovers due to an issue related to the vehicles’ windshield wipers. The problem: in affected vehicles, the ball joints in the windshield...
CARS
Denver Channel

Chip shortage forces Ford to ship SUVs without some parts

Ford is finding a different, non-conventional solution to the new car shortage – it is shipping vehicles without some parts. The change specifically affects Ford Explorer SUVs. Ford will send the SUVs to dealers and customers without rear seat controls for heating, ventilation and air conditioning. The driver and...
CARS
motor1.com

Watch this crazy Tesla Model 3 road rage attack and chase

While we've watched a whole host of interesting TeslaCam videos published by Wham Baam Teslacam, this one certainly works to stand out. As you'll see in the video, a Tesla Model 3 owner deals with about 20 minutes of crazy road rage, and reportedly, he couldn't get any help from the police.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

GM recalls 740,000 U.S. SUVs over headlight glare issue

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - General Motors Co said Tuesday it will recall 740,000 U.S. sport utility vehicles to address a headlight glare problems after U.S. regulators rejected its request to avoid calling them back. Earlier this month, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration denied GM’s 2019 petition to declare the issue...
CARS
Reuters

Ford recalls 737,000 U.S. vehicles over software and fire-risk issues

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co is recalling 737,000 vehicles in the United States over a part that could develop an oil leak and a software error that could hinder braking, it said on Friday. The automaker is recalling 345,451 of its 2020-2022 Ford Escape and 2021-2022 Ford Bronco Sport vehicles...
CARS
KEYT

VW recalls over 246,000 SUVs due to unexpected braking

DETROIT (AP) — Volkswagen is recalling more than 246,000 SUVs in the U.S. and Canada because faulty wiring harnesses can make them brake unexpectedly, sometimes while in traffic. The recall comes three days after The Associated Press reported that 47 people had complained to U.S. safety regulators about the problem, some reporting nearly being rear-ended by other vehicles. The recall covers certain Atlas SUVs from 2019 through 2023, Atlas Cross Sports from 2020 through 2023. The documents say the electrical contacts on a wiring harness can corrode, interrupting electrical connections. The problem also can cause the side air bags to deploy late in a crash. The company hasn’t developed a fix yet. Owners will get letters starting May 10.
CARS
gmauthority.com

Chevy Aveo Is The Best-Selling Vehicle In Mexico Again

Since General Motors discontinued the Chevy Beat minicar in Mexico in the middle of last year, the Chevy Aveo has cemented its position as the company’s most popular car in the Latin country while remaining behind popular Nissan models, which have dominated that market in recent years. Now, however, Chevrolet’s subcompact sedan is once again Mexico’s best-selling vehicle.
CARS
Popculture

General Motors Recalls 680,000 Vehicles Due to Defect: See if You're Affected

General Motors is taking steps to recall over 680,000 of its vehicles due to a defect in the windshield wipers. The 2014-2015 Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain vehicles are listed in the recall due to the defect that may result in the wipers failing. This is due to corroded ball joints or general wear on the joints over time.
CARS
KCRG.com

Volkswagen issues recall for more than 246,000 SUVs

As Russia's military continues to shell cities across Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke at a rally in Moscow. Wind, low humidity fuel several wildfires in Texas. The state of Texas is dealing with multiple wildfires. Federal judge finds Iowa ag-gag law unconstitutional. Updated: 5 hours ago. A federal judge...
CARS
Lafayette, LA
