Man critically injured after jumping out 2nd floor window during Bronzeville apartment fire: CFD
Two people were hurt after an apartment building in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood caught fire. It happened Saturday night at 36th Street and Indiana Avenue. SEE ALSO | 6 injured, 2 seriously, in fire at Aurora apartment building; woman jumps to safety According to the Chicago Fire Department, a man jumped from a window on the second floor and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. A woman was taken was taken to a different hospital in fair condition. The fire was contained to a third floor apartment.
