Chicago, IL

Man critically injured after jumping out 2nd floor window during Bronzeville apartment fire: CFD

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
 2 days ago

Two people were hurt after an apartment building in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood caught fire.

It happened Saturday night at 36th Street and Indiana Avenue.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, a man jumped from a window on the second floor and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

A woman was taken was taken to a different hospital in fair condition. The fire was contained to a third floor apartment.

