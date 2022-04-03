Two wounded, two arrested in separate shootings in downtown Minneapolis

A pair of shootings early Sunday morning in downtown Minneapolis has wounded two people, with two others taken into custody.

The shootings happened not far from Target Center, where the women's Final Four took place on Friday, and concludes Sunday night.

There were no public events scheduled Saturday night inside the arena, although there had been an outdoor "party on the plaza" near the facility that was scheduled to end before nightfall.

The first shooting happened on the 500 block of Hennepin around 2:00 a.m. following a fight outside the Gold Room Lounge.

A man was found with non-life-threatening injuries and a suspect was arrested.

Two guns were recovered near where the shooting happened.

Police say they had to manage an unruly crowd that complicated things at the crime scene.

About half-an-hour later, officers heard shots at the intersection of third street and first avenue.

A wounded woman was found and another woman was arrested, with a gun recovered nearby.

In both shootings, the people who were wounded are hospitalized and expected to survive.