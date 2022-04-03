Game 3: No. 1 Tennessee-No. 5 Vanderbilt score predictions

No. 1 Tennessee (26-1, 8-0 SEC) defeated No. 5 Vanderbilt, 5-2, Saturday in game No. 2 at Hawkins Field in Nashville.

The Vols defeated Vanderbilt, 6-2, in game No. 1 Friday.

First pitch for the series finale Sunday is slated for 2 p.m. EDT. SEC Network+ will televise the Southeastern Conference in-state matchup.

Ahead of Sunday’s Tennessee-Vanderbilt contest, Vols Wire provides score predictions.

Tennessee-Vanderbilt game No. 3 score predictions

Dan Harralson (Vols Wire): Tennessee 7, Vanderbilt 4

Ken Lay (Vols Wire): Vanderbilt 5, Tennessee 4

Tennessee enters Sunday’s contest with a program record 18-game winning streak. The Vols have won 10 consecutive games against Southeastern Conference opponents dating to last season.