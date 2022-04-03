2022 Valero Texas Open: David Skinns' third round results

The Valero Texas Open is taking place March 31-April 3 at TPC San Antonio — AT&T Oaks Course in San Antonio, Texas.

Former Vol David Skinns is part of the field.

Skinns finished third-round play tied for 56th (-1). He will tee off Sunday at 8:57 a.m. EDT from hole No. 1.

Dylan Frittelli, Beau Hossler, Brandt Snedeker and J.J. Spaun are leading (-10) following third round play.

The former Vol earned his PGA TOUR card by winning the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha, Nebraska on Aug. 15, 2021.

Skinns played for the Vols from 2001-05, appearing in 46 tournaments. He came to Tennessee from Lincoln, England.