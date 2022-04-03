ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

2022 Valero Texas Open: David Skinns' third round results

By Dan Harralson
 2 days ago
The Valero Texas Open is taking place March 31-April 3 at TPC San Antonio — AT&T Oaks Course in San Antonio, Texas.

Former Vol David Skinns is part of the field.

Skinns finished third-round play tied for 56th (-1). He will tee off Sunday at 8:57 a.m. EDT from hole No. 1.

Dylan Frittelli, Beau Hossler, Brandt Snedeker and J.J. Spaun are leading (-10) following third round play.

The former Vol earned his PGA TOUR card by winning the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha, Nebraska on Aug. 15, 2021.

Skinns played for the Vols from 2001-05, appearing in 46 tournaments. He came to Tennessee from Lincoln, England.

College Performers of the Week powered by Rapsodo: Pierceson Coody, Texas

It’s a Texas sweep for the men’s team and player of the week honors. The Longhorns claimed the team title at the 2022 Augusta Haskins Award Invitational by an impressive 26 shots and were led by senior Pierceson Coody, who claimed individual honors at 17 under following rounds of 67-66-66 in his first start following a freak injury in the fall. The win is the second of Coody’s college career following last year’s George Hannon Collegiate.
TEXAS STATE
The final Ferris Mowers Coaching Poll is out. Where did Arkansas finish?

The Arkansas Razorbacks continued to prove why they are one of the best teams in college basketball during last month’s NCAA Tournament, by beating the No. 1 overall seed, Gonzaga, in the Sweet 16 to earn a date with Duke, ultimately falling to the Blue Devils in the Elite 8. Coaches from around the nation took note of that when they submitted their ballots for the final Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll, powered by USA Today Sports. Arkansas finishes their magical 2021-22 season ranked No. 8 in the country, up ten spots from the last poll that was released on March 13. 1 Kansas 34-6 800 32 3 2 1/10 2 North...
ARKANSAS STATE
