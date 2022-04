One man is dead after jumping out of an Amtrak train Saturday evening just outside the village of Weedsport. The Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office reports finding the body next to the railroad tracks in Brutus after receiving a report of a person jumping out of a moving train. The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Josh Blanchard at 315-253-3902. Tips can be sent to tips@cayugacounty.us or at the county’s website. You can also call the Sheriff’s Office at 315-253-

WEEDSPORT, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO