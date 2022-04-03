ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

At Least 6 Dead, More Injured In Sacramento Shooting: Police

By AP
HuffPost
HuffPost
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IsP86_0ey47WrC00

SACRAMENTO, Calif (AP) — Police in California are searching for at least one suspect in connection with a mass shooting early Sunday in downtown Sacramento that claimed six lives and left 10 other people injured.

Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester said at a news conference that police were patrolling the area at about 2 a.m. when they heard gunfire. When they arrived at the scene, they found a large crowd gathered on the street and six people dead. Another 10 either took themselves or were transported to hospitals. No information was given on their conditions.

Authorities don’t know whether one or more suspects were involved and are asking for the public’s help in identifying who is responsible. Lester did not give specifics on the type of gun used.

This is “a very complex and complicated scene,” she said. Lester issued a plea to the public, asking for witnesses or anyone with recordings of the incident to contact police.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m7m3R_0ey47WrC00

Shortly after the shooting, video was posted on Twitter that showed people running through the street amid the sound of rapid gunfire. Video showed multiple ambulances at the scene.

Residents were asked to avoid the area, which is packed with restaurants and bars that leads to the Golden One Center, where the Sacramento Kings play basketball.

Berry Accius, a community activist, said he came to the scene shortly after the shooting happened.

“The first thing I saw was like victims. I saw a young girl with a whole bunch of blood in her body, a girl taking off glass from her, a young girl screaming saying, ‘They killed my sister.’ A mother running up, ‘Where’s my son, has my son been shot?’“ he said.

Kay Harris, 32, said she was asleep when one of her family members called to say they thought her brother had been killed. She said she thought he was at London, a nightclub at 1009 10th Street.

Harris said she has been to the club a few times and described it as a place for “the younger crowd.”

Police have the streets around the club closed, with yellow police tape fluttering in the early morning breeze. She has spent the morning circling the block waiting for news.

“Very much so a senseless violent act,” she said.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
HuffPost
HuffPost

21K+

Followers

1K+

Posts

9M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
BET

Family Of San Francisco Girl, 8, 'Devastated' After Body Found, Saying Death 'Could Have Been Avoided'

A manhunt is underway for a California man allegedly involved in an 8-year-old girl’s death that Child Protective Services could have prevented, her family says. Merced Police detectives discovered a child’s dead body Friday (March 11) at Dhante Jackson’s home in Merced, Calif., a police statement said. The Merced County Coroner’s Office is working on identifying the body that is believed to be the remains of Sophia Mason who was reported missing.
MERCED, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS News

Six severed heads reportedly left on car roof in Mexico with a sign warning others: "This will happen to anyone who messes around"

The mutilated bodies of six people were found on Thursday in a vehicle in southern Mexico, authorities said -- the latest gruesome discovery in a country riven by gang-related violence. Reuters, citing a statement from the attorney general's office of Guerrero, reported that the severed heads of six men were discovered on top of a Volkswagen abandoned on a busy boulevard in the town of Chilapa de Alvarez.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Black Enterprise

Police Officers Summoned to Will Smith’s Mansion For Reported Drone Sighting

Police officers were seen at Will Smith’s mansion in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon after reportedly answering a call alleging a drone was flying through the neighborhood. According to the New York Post, the police were called to investigate the alleged sighting of a flying drone in the ritzy community. At least one police vehicle was seen at the 53-year-old actor’s house. Deputies have stated that they could not locate the reported drone, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kay Harris
People

D.C. Police Find 5 Fetuses in Home of Anti-Abortion Activist After Receiving Tip She Had 'Bio-Hazard Material'

The frozen remains of five aborted fetuses were found this week inside the Washington, D.C. apartment of an anti-abortion activist. At this point, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department has yet to file any criminal charges connected to the grim discovery made Wednesday. However, medical examiners confirmed Thursday the remains recovered from 28-year-old Lauren Handy's home were, in fact, fetuses.
WASHINGTON, DC
Vibe

Young Dolph Was Shot 22 Times During Ambush, Autopsy Reveals

Click here to read the full article. Late rap star Young Dolph was shot 22 times during the ambush that took his life in November 2021, reports Fox 13 Memphis. On Tuesday (March 15), the West Tennessee Regional Forensic Center’s autopsy determined that he succumbed to over two dozen gunshot wounds in areas of the head, neck, torso, back, and arms. His death has been ruled a homicide. Young Dolph was murdered on Nov. 17, 2021 while visiting Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies, a local bakery in his hometown of Memphis. Two suspected gunmen, 23-year-old Justin Johnson and 32-year-old Cornelius Smith, have...
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Sacramento Kings#Police Tape#Downtown Sacramento#Ap#Twitter
San Angelo LIVE!

No.1 Most Wanted Murdering Gang Member Arrested in Dallas

AUSTIN – The No. 1 Most Wanted person on Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List is back in custody following his arrest on March 23 in Dallas. No Crime Stoppers reward will be paid. Royneco Tiun Harris, 42, of Dallas, is affiliated with the 65 Groveside gang. He...
DALLAS, TX
CBS LA

Man who walked away after being struck by hit-and-run driver found dead on Van Nuys sidewalk

Help is needed to find the vehicle that fatally struck a man whose body was found on a sidewalk overnight in Van Nuys hours later.A collision was reported at about 10:15 p.m. Thursday near Victory Boulevard and Kester Avenue. The vehicle had been going east on Victory when it hit a pedestrian, and did not stop to help the man.Bystanders tried to help the seriously injured pedestrian, but he refused their assistance, got up and walked south through an alley from the crash scene, according to police. LAPD officers responded to the scene, but did not find anyone in connection...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS New York

Woman, child found dead with stab wounds inside Bronx home, police say

NEW YORK -- A murder investigation continues in the Bronx after police say a young mother and her daughter were stabbed to death in their home.Investigators say 26-year old Gabrielle Muniz and her 6-year-old daughter Rozara Estevez were found dead just before midnight on Monticello Avenue in the Edenwald section of the borough.A family member had police called for a wellness check.The victim's sister shared photos of the mother and daughter. She spoke to CBS2 by phone from Florida, where she said her sister was originally from."I actually looked up to her. My mom tells me to live for her and I'm gonna to do that," Giselle Muniz said.The suspect, 34-year-old Caleb Duberry, was found dead in his home just a few blocks away. Police said he died by suicide.He was the mother's ex-boyfriend.There was no immediate word on a possible motive.
BRONX, NY
HuffPost

HuffPost

21K+
Followers
1K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy