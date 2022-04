WINDSOR, Colo. (CBS4) – A family in northern Colorado was celebrating the life of a loved one who was tragically killed in a motorcycle crash in 2021 when suddenly a car hit those at the celebration of life, killing another loved one in the same location as the first tragedy. Friends and family of William “Billy” Thompson were gathered along Eastman Park Drive in eastern Windsor on April 2, 2022 to commemorate the one year anniversary of Thompson’s tragic passing. Those attending the memorial were releasing balloons at the location where he died, just east of Diamond Valley Drive, when suddenly a westbound...

