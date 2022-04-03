Famous Comedian Reveals The Truth About His Sexuality

Of all the things that have happened to shake up the Oscars in its almost 100-year history, Will Smith getting out of his seat to walk on stage and slap Chris Rock — and then scream “keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth” twice once seated again — is the most shocking. Rock, while presenting, made a pretty weak joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, being in a sequel of G.I. Jane because of her shaved head. Pinkett Smith has admitted that she has been diagnosed with alopecia, so the joke was especially insensitive considering that fact. Others have pointed out that Chris Rock made an entire documentary on the complicated history and forced societal implications on Black women’s hair, so to mock a Black woman’s hair was an odd target. But regardless of the politics of the joke, people are still most aghast at Smith resorting to violence — especially comedians who thought that the sucker punch could signal others to start assaulting comics on stage.

