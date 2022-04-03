7 Florida Lottery Players Scratch Their Way To $11,000,000 In Total Winnings Last Week

The Florida Lottery announced seven scratch-off players this past week totaling $11,000,000 in winnings. One winner raked in $5,000,000 on a $20 ticket.

On Monday, the Florida Lottery announced that David Romano, 53, of Naples, and Rogeria Campbell, 27, of Fort Myers, each claimed a $1 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Fort Myers District Office.

Romano chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.00. He purchased his winning ticket from Publix, located at 15265 Collier Boulevard in Naples. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

Campbell also chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.00. She purchased her winning ticket from Gigi, located at 2130 Ford Street in Fort Myers. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket

Also on Monday, the wins got big with Paul Broomfield, 53, of Winter Springs, claiming a $5 million top prize from the $5,000,000 LUCK Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Orlando District Office. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,815,000.00.

Broomfield purchased his winning ticket from 7-Eleven, located at 496 East State Road 434 in Longwood. The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $20 game, $5,000,000 LUCK, launched in September 2019 and features more than $329 million in cash prizes, including six top prizes of $5 million. The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-2.97.

On Wednesday, the lottery announced Hernando Velasquez, 37, of Orlando, claimed a $1 million prize from the BILLION DOLLAR GOLD RUSH SUPREME Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Fort Myers District Office. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000.00.

Velasquez purchased his winning ticket from 7-Eleven, located at 12 Northeast Pine Island Road in Cape Coral. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $30 BILLION DOLLAR GOLD RUSH SUPREME Scratch-Off game launched in February 2021 and features four top prizes of $15 million! The game also features 24 prizes of $1 million. The overall odds of winning are one-in-2.59.

On Thursday two winners were announced with Ryan Temple, 30, of North Port, claiming a $1 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Fort Myers District Office. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.00.

Temple purchased his winning ticket from Publix, located at 19451 Cocharan Boulevard in Port Charlotte. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

Mohammad Hossain, 65, of Leesburg, claimed a $1 million prize from the new 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00.

Hossain purchased his winning ticket from BP Food Mart, located at 1300 North 14th Street in Leesburg. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

500X THE CASH SCRATCH-OFF TICKET

On Friday the Florida Lottery announced that Eisnaria Kendrick, 31, of Winter Haven, claimed a $1 million prize from the new 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Orlando District Office. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00.

Kendrick purchased her winning ticket from Chevron, located at 2100 1st Street North in Winter Haven. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The new $50 game, 500X THE CASH, features a top prize of $25 million-the largest ever offered on a Florida Scratch-Off game-and the best odds to become an instant millionaire! The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 75 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $1.3 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2020-21.

