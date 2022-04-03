ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Staying warm with a few showers

WOWT
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA few spotty showers early Sunday and a little on the windy side, but still warm with highs...

www.wowt.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Tuesday forecast: Mostly clear and warm; chance of weekend showers

Look for comfortable conditions to continue under mostly clear skies Tuesday. Air quality is expected to remain mostly in the good to moderate range around the Southland. Afternoon highs will warm up even more on Wednesday and Thursday before we see a big turnaround this weekend. Cloudy skies, cooler temperatures, and even a chance of […]
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Omaha, NE
WOWT

Omaha Police identify two who died in Thursday night crash

The annual cybersecurity conference Kernelcon welcomed security professionals from all around. Patchy fog and low clouds early this morning will clear quickly leaving us with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will warm from the upper 30s to around 60 for this afternoon.
OMAHA, NE
KCCI.com

35-car train derails in northern Iowa

ROCKWELL, Iowa — A Union Pacific Railroad track in northern Iowa is closed after a train derailment on Thursday. No one was injured when a 35-car train derailed near Rockwell in Cerro Gordo County. It was carrying corn and grain. The cars and locomotive have been moved. The tracks...
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather
KSNB Local4

Two killed in I-80 crash west of Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Two people were killed in a crash on I-80 west of Lincoln Thursday morning. The crash happened at the Milford exit (MM 381) in Seward County around 3:15 a.m. According to the Seward County Sheriff’s Office, a tractor-trailer heading westbound lost control and overturned. The two...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

GRAPHIC: Dog attack in La Vista has neighbors concerned

The jury heard the voice of the congressman for most of the day. A fifth outbreak of the bird flu has been reported in Iowa. Drivers running stop signs caught on camera at a busy intersection. Judge Jackson in the hot seat. Updated: 7 hours ago. Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse...
LA VISTA, NE
KELOLAND TV

Moose found dead in NW Iowa Tuesday morning

PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — A moose well known in northwest Iowa has passed away, wildlife officials said. A wildlife rehabilitator confirmed on Wednesday that a female moose regularly seen in and around Plymouth County has died. Officials said on Monday night, a local resident reported seeing the moose...
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
KETV.com

'It's something I've never seen before': Witness says neighbors tried to rescue people during fatal crash

Police are investigating what led to a fiery crash that left two women dead late Thursday night. A third person was transported to the hospital with critical injuries. It was the first reported crash at the intersection of 192nd and F Street in more than a year. According to city of Omaha data, it is the only time someone has died in a crash here since at least 2015.
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
KCAU 9 News

Iowa State Patrol: Corvette tops 150 mph in Sunday chase

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — The Iowa State Patrol says a suspected impaired driver led troopers on a high-speed chase Sunday night. It began on Highway 65 near Bondurant when a trooper tried to pull over a Corvette around 5:00 p.m., according to Sgt. Alex Dinkla with the Iowa State Patrol. During the pursuit, the […]
DES MOINES, IA
WOWT

Two killed, one injured in Omaha fiery crash

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert delivered her ninth state of the city address Friday. The state confirms two more cases of the bird flu. Rain chances Friday night ahead of a drier, mild weekend. Rental money headed to Omaha, Lincoln despite veto. Updated: 4 hours ago. 6 News is learning more...
OMAHA, NE
KEYC

Moose seen wandering around northwest Iowa dies

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A moose Siouxlanders have been seeing around northwest Iowa lately has died. Iowa Department of Natural Resources wildlife biologist Doug Chafa confirms the moose was found dead Tuesday morning in a farm field north of Sioux City. Chafa said the cow-moose died of natural causes linked...
SIOUX CITY, IA
WOWT

Omaha local competes in NBC American Song Contest

Omaha Police identify two who died in Thursday night crash. Two people who were killed in a Thursday night crash have been identified. The annual cybersecurity conference Kernelcon welcomed security professionals from all around. Sunny and warm today. Updated: 15 hours ago. Patchy fog and low clouds early this morning...
OMAHA, NE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Pregnant Nebraska corrections officer killed in double fatal crash

OMAHA, Neb. — A Nebraska corrections officer who was eight months pregnant and her passenger were killed in a fiery crash in Omaha on Thursday, authorities said. Sara Zimmerman, 37, of Gretna, was killed when her 2018 Nissan Altima SUV collided with a 2017 Ford F250 pickup truck at a southwestern Omaha intersection and caught fire after rolling into a ditch, WOWT-TV reported.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Police: Woman stabbed by shoplifter at Family Dollar

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police say a shoplifter stabbed a woman at a Family Dollar Sunday afternoon. According to the Omaha Police Department, officers responded to an incident at a Family Dollar near 24th & Mason Street at 12:36 p.m. Police say a woman was stabbed after confronting a shoplifter....
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

BREAKING: Omaha Police arrest teen in trashed cake shop investigation

The new buses will catch your eye, but not your ears. National Vietnam War Veterans Day honored in Omaha metro. Nebraskans will be honoring these veterans even more in the future. Emily's Tuesday night weather update. Updated: 1 hours ago. Storms come to an end with cold, windy, a wintry...
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy