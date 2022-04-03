Local students advance in Virginia History Day tourney

Max Gust In the WLFI Viewing Area: 85 mph Multiple Locations. This was a historic weather event & could be regarded as a Super Derecho given the extent of the damage & magnitude of that widespread damage. Numerous solid buildings, homes & farm buildings were destroyed over a large area with some embedded tornadoes noted in press & in damage pattern. Many train engines & cars were blown off track, steamers submerged or destroyed & railroad & road covered bridges destroyed. Forest damage was significant & extensive. At least 58 were killed in this cool-season derecho. With damage in the millions reported (1868 dollars). Significant cities at the time like Chicago, St. Louis, Cincinnati, Louisville & Detroit saw heavy damage at the time. This derecho also occurred at the time of substantial flooding in progress on rivers over the Midwest & Ohio Valley with a surge of highs in the 70s.

