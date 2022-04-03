Rudy Gobert on another blown lead: 'I don't know how many times it's gonna happen'

Eric Walden: Rudy Gobert, shaking his head over and over: “It’s tough. It’s tough. I don’t know how many times it’s gonna happen.”

Source: Twitter @tribjazz

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

It was a huge night for Klay Thompson at the expense of Rudy Gobert.

clutchpoints.com/warriors-news-… – 1:00 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Warriors stretch the floor on a dropping Rudy Gobert, stun Jazz in what could be taste of the first round theathletic.com/3226149/2022/0… – 1:29 AM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

The Jazz stayed in drop coverage with Rudy Gobert while Klay Thompson rained in fourth quarter 3s to bring the Warriors back.

“Not very smart”

“I’m not surprised, but I’m grateful.”

Klay soundbite/clips pic.twitter.com/OP6nDX1v3l – 11:52 PM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Klay Thompson on how Rudy Gobert defended him:

“It’s not very smart.” – 11:43 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Rudy Gobert, shaking his head over and over: “It’s tough. It’s tough. I don’t know how many times it’s gonna happen.” – 11:20 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

My goodness. What a mess from everyone — except for Conley, who doesn’t deserve to be lumped in the negative category. But Gobert with a few critical mistakes here late, Mitchell has missed shots. Royce still has 0 pts, 4 TOs. – 10:53 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Jazz started getting stops now that they’ve brought Gobert up to the level on these screens for Poole. – 10:52 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

The Jazz had the stop… and then Gobert threw the ball away! – 10:52 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Wait, the Warriors went at Gobert???? And it worked???? You don’t say … – 10:49 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Gobert offensive goaltends a basket by Conley that was going in! This is an incredible level of mistake making. – 10:45 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Klay Thompson: 36 points, eight 3s. Jordan Poole: 27 points, six 3s. That’s 20 made 3s for the Warriors, shooting over the top of a sagging Rudy Gobert. A stunning fourth quarter comeback. – 10:43 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Poole and Thompson are a combined 12-26 from 3. A direct result of the Jazz’ strategy of having Gobert hang back under the rim, all they have to do is come off a screen and they’re open. – 10:37 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

You know, thinking about a potential Jazz/Warriors series… I’m not sure the Warriors can put a 5-man shooting lineup together that can challenge the Jazz’s POA defense. Gobert can always hide on Dray or GPII or Iggy or something, and help at the rim. – 10:23 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Good stuff by Gobert there. Warriors blitz the PNR, Rudy slips the screen, Conley hits him and Rudy goes strong to the bucket – 10:23 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

For as much attention as Rudy Gobert not getting the ball receives, when he gets the ball in the paint 2 feet from the rim and doesn’t even look at the basket also has to be acknowledged.

Nobody on the floor for the Warriors is taller than 6’7.

Just jump. – 9:35 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Interested to see how the Jazz try to attack now. Mitchell in particular should have either Klay or Poole to attack. Meanwhile, will Poole’s shooting get Gobert further out on the floor? – 9:31 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Warriors going full switching D for one of the first times I’ve seen this year. They get a stop, but Gobert forces an oreb. – 9:26 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

14-0 Jazz run, as the Conley/Gobert thing seems to be a thing again. Utah leads Golden State 47-28 with 7:00 left 2Q. Mike up to 9p/3a, and JC has 9p/3r/2a. – 9:17 PM

Ryan Miller @millerjryan

14-0 run by the Jazz in the Conley/Gobert plus bench minutes. Haven’t seen this lineup play at this level in a while. Jazz up 47-28. – 9:17 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Danuel House and Juancho have taken this game over defensively. House has gotten through every single screen and shrank Thompson’s space off every catch. Juancho’s length and ability to rotate. It has allowed Gobert to be where he needs to be. In the paint defending the rim – 9:17 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

And Jazz now on a 14-0 run, all thanks to the Conley/Gobert minutes. (Clarkson, too, has been awesome.) Warriors are scuffling on both ends, and Jazz have looked great. Jazz up 47-28, 7 minutes left. – 9:16 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Warriors are 3-8, and 3 of those have been jumpers that rimmed out. However, they’ve taken 1 shot in the paint so far with Gobert in. As soon as Whiteside is in, Green, gets an easy floater. – 8:51 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Gobert had to screen 3 times on that possession, but the third go at it worked. That’s one reason I like the Jazz’s offense so much more when they get into their stuff early: more times to try over if it doesn’t work the first go-around. – 8:51 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

4 shots already for Klay Thompson. He’s 1-4. Warriors don’t have a lot of offense other than running him off screens with Gobert walling off the rim. Jazz content to just chase Klay with his man while Gobert waits down low. – 8:46 PM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Mavs to target Rudy Gobert if Jazz decise to trade the big man sportando.basketball/en/mavs-to-tar… – 12:03 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Rumor: Dallas interested in Jazz decide to move on from Gobert nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/02/rum… – 12:01 PM

Andy Larsen: Rudy Gobert: “We got to learn from it. Hopefully we can adjust.” I feel bad for him. He can’t say anything else: when he’s accurately critical of the team, he gets pushback. He’s been self-critical before, too. So all that’s left is cliches, but they’ve all been said before. -via Twitter @andyblarsen / April 3, 2022

Eric Walden: Quin: “I don’t think we were in a good place the last 6 minutes, and it’s not a good feeling in the locker room. … The theme has to be, ‘move the ball.'” -via Twitter @tribjazz / April 3, 2022

Ryan Miller: Donovan Mitchell: “We can sit here and feel sorry for ourselves or we can use it as fuel, and I think we have guys that want to do that.” Keeps repeating, “We’ll figure it out.” -via Twitter @millerjryan / April 3, 2022