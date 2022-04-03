ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rudy Gobert on another blown lead: 'I don't know how many times it's gonna happen'

 2 days ago
Eric Walden: Rudy Gobert, shaking his head over and over: “It’s tough. It’s tough. I don’t know how many times it’s gonna happen.”

Source: Twitter @tribjazz

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

It was a huge night for Klay Thompson at the expense of Rudy Gobert.

clutchpoints.com/warriors-news-…1:00 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Warriors stretch the floor on a dropping Rudy Gobert, stun Jazz in what could be taste of the first round theathletic.com/3226149/2022/0…1:29 AM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

The Jazz stayed in drop coverage with Rudy Gobert while Klay Thompson rained in fourth quarter 3s to bring the Warriors back.

“Not very smart”

“I’m not surprised, but I’m grateful.”

Klay soundbite/clips pic.twitter.com/OP6nDX1v3l11:52 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mmj3B_0ey41lDd00

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Klay Thompson on how Rudy Gobert defended him:

“It’s not very smart.” – 11:43 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Rudy Gobert, shaking his head over and over: “It’s tough. It’s tough. I don’t know how many times it’s gonna happen.” – 11:20 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

My goodness. What a mess from everyone — except for Conley, who doesn’t deserve to be lumped in the negative category. But Gobert with a few critical mistakes here late, Mitchell has missed shots. Royce still has 0 pts, 4 TOs. – 10:53 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Jazz started getting stops now that they’ve brought Gobert up to the level on these screens for Poole. – 10:52 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

The Jazz had the stop… and then Gobert threw the ball away! – 10:52 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Wait, the Warriors went at Gobert???? And it worked???? You don’t say … – 10:49 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Gobert offensive goaltends a basket by Conley that was going in! This is an incredible level of mistake making. – 10:45 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Klay Thompson: 36 points, eight 3s. Jordan Poole: 27 points, six 3s. That’s 20 made 3s for the Warriors, shooting over the top of a sagging Rudy Gobert. A stunning fourth quarter comeback. – 10:43 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Poole and Thompson are a combined 12-26 from 3. A direct result of the Jazz’ strategy of having Gobert hang back under the rim, all they have to do is come off a screen and they’re open. – 10:37 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

You know, thinking about a potential Jazz/Warriors series… I’m not sure the Warriors can put a 5-man shooting lineup together that can challenge the Jazz’s POA defense. Gobert can always hide on Dray or GPII or Iggy or something, and help at the rim. – 10:23 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Good stuff by Gobert there. Warriors blitz the PNR, Rudy slips the screen, Conley hits him and Rudy goes strong to the bucket – 10:23 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

For as much attention as Rudy Gobert not getting the ball receives, when he gets the ball in the paint 2 feet from the rim and doesn’t even look at the basket also has to be acknowledged.

Nobody on the floor for the Warriors is taller than 6’7.

Just jump. – 9:35 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Interested to see how the Jazz try to attack now. Mitchell in particular should have either Klay or Poole to attack. Meanwhile, will Poole’s shooting get Gobert further out on the floor? – 9:31 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Warriors going full switching D for one of the first times I’ve seen this year. They get a stop, but Gobert forces an oreb. – 9:26 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

14-0 Jazz run, as the Conley/Gobert thing seems to be a thing again. Utah leads Golden State 47-28 with 7:00 left 2Q. Mike up to 9p/3a, and JC has 9p/3r/2a. – 9:17 PM

Ryan Miller @millerjryan

14-0 run by the Jazz in the Conley/Gobert plus bench minutes. Haven’t seen this lineup play at this level in a while. Jazz up 47-28. – 9:17 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Danuel House and Juancho have taken this game over defensively. House has gotten through every single screen and shrank Thompson’s space off every catch. Juancho’s length and ability to rotate. It has allowed Gobert to be where he needs to be. In the paint defending the rim – 9:17 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

And Jazz now on a 14-0 run, all thanks to the Conley/Gobert minutes. (Clarkson, too, has been awesome.) Warriors are scuffling on both ends, and Jazz have looked great. Jazz up 47-28, 7 minutes left. – 9:16 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Warriors are 3-8, and 3 of those have been jumpers that rimmed out. However, they’ve taken 1 shot in the paint so far with Gobert in. As soon as Whiteside is in, Green, gets an easy floater. – 8:51 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Gobert had to screen 3 times on that possession, but the third go at it worked. That’s one reason I like the Jazz’s offense so much more when they get into their stuff early: more times to try over if it doesn’t work the first go-around. – 8:51 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

4 shots already for Klay Thompson. He’s 1-4. Warriors don’t have a lot of offense other than running him off screens with Gobert walling off the rim. Jazz content to just chase Klay with his man while Gobert waits down low. – 8:46 PM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Mavs to target Rudy Gobert if Jazz decise to trade the big man sportando.basketball/en/mavs-to-tar…12:03 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Rumor: Dallas interested in Jazz decide to move on from Gobert nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/02/rum…12:01 PM

Andy Larsen: Rudy Gobert: “We got to learn from it. Hopefully we can adjust.” I feel bad for him. He can’t say anything else: when he’s accurately critical of the team, he gets pushback. He’s been self-critical before, too. So all that’s left is cliches, but they’ve all been said before. -via Twitter @andyblarsen / April 3, 2022

Eric Walden: Quin: “I don’t think we were in a good place the last 6 minutes, and it’s not a good feeling in the locker room. … The theme has to be, ‘move the ball.'” -via Twitter @tribjazz / April 3, 2022

Ryan Miller: Donovan Mitchell: “We can sit here and feel sorry for ourselves or we can use it as fuel, and I think we have guys that want to do that.” Keeps repeating, “We’ll figure it out.” -via Twitter @millerjryan / April 3, 2022

NBC Sports

Donovan Mitchell gets stuck behind scorer's table vs. Warriors

It appears Donovan Mitchell needed his spider senses in the second quarter of the Utah Jazz-Warriors game at Chase Center on Saturday. On a fastbreak transition that turned into an easy hammer for Jordan Poole, Mitchell somehow ran on top of and over the scorer’s table. While he managed...
NBA
NBC Sports

Draymond, Lacob celebrate Warriors' playoff clinch in hallway

It was all smiles for the Warriors after a thrilling 111-107 win over the Utah Jazz on Saturday that featured a 21-point comeback and a 24-4 run to close the game in the fourth quarter and clinch a playoff spot. Draymond Green, unsurprisingly, had an instant video reaction on social...
NBA
The Spun

NBA Announces Legendary Head Coach Has Died

The NBA lost a legendary coach and a legendary player today as former Coach of the Year Gene Shue passed away. He was 90 years old. Shue made his mark in college as an All-ACC guard at Maryland and then in the NBA as a five-time All-Star with the Pistons. But he really made his mark on the game with his 22-year run as a head coach.
NBA
The Spun

Shaquille O’Neal Names Only 2 Players Lakers Should Keep

This season has been a disaster for the Los Angeles Lakers, and franchise legend Shaquille O’Neal thinks drastic changes are in order. During an appearance on CBS Sports HQ, O’Neal suggested gutting the roster that has racked up a 31-47 record with four games still to play. “You’ve...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Larry Bird Says Michael Jordan Was Better Than Everyone During His Era: “I Know In My Time He Was Better Than All Of Us.”

Michael Jordan is considered by many to be the greatest player in the history of the NBA. Jordan is often credited with revolutionizing the league, not just with his play, but with the way he was able to bring in so many new eyeballs to the NBA and the sport of basketball as a whole. While it took Jordan some time before he became a champion, one NBA legend realized that he was better than everyone early on.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Larry Bird Walked Away From Skip Bayless When The Analyst Tried To Apologize To Him For Doubting His Ability: "He Listened Patiently For 34 Seconds And He Shrugged And Said 'Okay'... I Deserved That Put Down."

Larry Bird is one of the most cold-blooded superstars in NBA history, he was as blunt as they come, even when facing other superstars. Larry Legend came into the league as an incredible collegiate player and enjoyed a historic career that has seen him become a consensus Top 10 player in the history of the game. But like with almost every superstar before and after him, Bird had to deal with his fair share of criticism and doubt in his career.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Kobe Bryant Has More Rings Than LeBron James, More Points Than Michael Jordan, But No One Is Talking About Him As The GOAT

Kobe Bryant was one of the greatest players of all time, he is arguably the greatest Los Angeles Laker of all time, but the one place that Kobe often doesn't get the credit he deserves is in the GOAT debate. People sometimes don't even list Kobe in their top 10, which is a bit bizarre considering his resume and the things he achieved during his time in the league. Even Shaq thinks Kobe gets disrespected.
NBA
numberfire.com

Gary Payton II starting for Warriors Sunday in place of inactive Klay Thompson

Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II will start Sunday in the team's game against the Sacramento Kings. Payton comes off the bench when the Warriors are at full strength, but that will not be the case on Sunday. Klay Thompson is getting the back end of the back-to-back set off due to right Achilles tendon injury management. As a result, Thompson will step into a starting role.
NBA
KEYT

Warriors rally from 16 down to beat Jazz, get playoff spot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Klay Thompson scored 36 points and the Golden State Warriors erased a 16-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat the Utah Jazz 111-107. Jordan Poole added 31 and Andrew Wiggins had 17 as the Warriors snapped a four-game losing streak and clinched a playoff spot. The Warriors have a 49-29 record and hold a one-game lead over the Dallas Mavericks for the third seed in the Western Conference. Utah is tied with Denver for the fifth spot. Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley each had 26 for Utah. The Jazz have lost 15 games this season in which it held double-digit leads.
NBA
NBC Sports

Draymond finding 3-point confidence gives Dubs new element

SACRAMENTO -- Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala and Otto Porter Jr. all sported street clothes and were stuck to the sidelines Sunday night at Golden 1 Center on the second night of a back-to-back. Not Draymond Green, though. Draymond played 33 minutes Saturday night in the Warriors' win against the Utah...
NBA
NBC Sports

Draymond furious after refs botch call in Warriors-Jazz game

Draymond Green generally isn't happy with referees, but on Saturday night, he had a very good reason for a blow-up. With under eight minutes remaining in the third quarter of the Warriors' game against the Utah Jazz at Chase Center, Bojan Bogdanovic appeared to air-ball a jumper as the shot-clock expired.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bet Slippin' Podcast: NBA April 5 breakdown

SportsbookWire.com’s Geoff Clark, the host of Bet Slippin’ Podcast, previews four of the NBA’s 12-game betting slate for Tuesday, April 5. Toronto Raptors -4.5 (-107) Milwaukee Bucks -5.5 (-115) Utah Jazz -5.5 (-110) Listen as he offers up NBA picks, predictions and best bets around Friday’s top...
NBA
NBC Sports

Draymond jokingly vows to reach season quota of techs

Draymond Green is no stranger to NBA leaderboards. In 2016-17, he led the league with an average of 2.0 steals per game. And he’s always near the top of the list for technical fouls. Although he’s only played in 43 of the Warriors’ 79 contests this season, Draymond is...
NBA
