Police: Dine-and-dash couple speed off, leave mayhem in wake

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A witness to a violent carjacking that injured a trauma doctor on Friday is speaking out. The witness described how they haven’t been able to get through to the police despite watching the terrifying incident unfold. That person says a man shot at Johns Hopkins trauma and acute care surgeon Dr. Madhu Subramanian from the middle of East 36th Street in Northeast Baltimore after he drove off. Subramanian was headed to work when the shooting occurred around 7 a.m. “It appeared to be an accident at first until I literally saw the young gentleman pull his gun out,” the witness said. A...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO