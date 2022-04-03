ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington County, VA

Police: Dine-and-dash couple speed off, leave mayhem in wake

By SUN GAZETTE NEWSPAPERS
Inside Nova
 2 days ago

Police: Dine-and-dash couple speed off, leave mayhem in wake. On March 27 at 11:26 p.m., police responded to a reported hit-and-run in the 300 block of 23rd Street South in Arlington....

www.insidenova.com

Comments / 1

Related
Popculture

Will Smith Calls Police to His Home Amidst Oscars Slap Scandal

Will Smith reportedly called police to his estate Tuesday to report a drone flying over his property. A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department vehicle was photographed parked outside the entrance. The incident happened two days after Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards for joking about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wake, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Arlington County, VA
Crime & Safety
County
Arlington County, VA
Daily Voice

Female Suspect Wanted For Stealing Money From Same Victim Thrice In A Day: Police

Montgomery County Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a female suspect who repeatedly lied to steal money from the same person. The suspect reportedly entered three separate banks in one day, identified herself as the victim's wife and then withdrew an undisclosed amount of money from the victim's account, according to police. The department is now offering up to $10,000 to anyone with information that could lead them to find the suspected female.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
cbs17

Virginia man charged in 3 slayings leaves message for young son

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man accused of killing three people in recent days — including his girlfriend, a man who was like a father figure to him, and his cousin — is speaking from jail. In an interview with 10 On Your Side Thursday, Cola...
Daily Voice

Maryland Dentist Charged With Killing Patient Turned Lover Who OD'd In His Care (DETAILS)

A Germantown oral surgeon has been arrested and charged with killing a woman with whom he was romantically involved and was giving prescription drugs, authorities said. Dr. James Ryan was arrested and charged with the second-degree murder of Sarah Harris, 25, on Tuesday, March 22, Montgomery County Police said. Harris fatally overdosed after being given controlled substances, including Propofol, by Dr. Ryan on January 26, 2022, police said. Ryan had been giving Harris drugs, which he obtained through work, since March 2021, police said.
GERMANTOWN, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Dine#Mayhem#Dash#Sun Gazette Newspapers#Rappahannock Media Llc
CBS Baltimore

Witness Describes Violent Carjacking That Injured Baltimore Trauma Doctor

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A witness to a violent carjacking that injured a trauma doctor on Friday is speaking out. The witness described how they haven’t been able to get through to the police despite watching the terrifying incident unfold. That person says a man shot at Johns Hopkins trauma and acute care surgeon Dr. Madhu Subramanian from the middle of East 36th Street in Northeast Baltimore after he drove off. Subramanian was headed to work when the shooting occurred around 7 a.m. “It appeared to be an accident at first until I literally saw the young gentleman pull his gun out,” the witness said. A...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Chick-fil-A Purse Snatcher Wanted By Montgomery Police (VIDEO)

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of a suspect behind a recent robbery at a Silver Spring Chick-fil-A. Police responded to the restaurant, located in the 12000 block of Tech Road, for the robbery around 8 a.m. on Saturday, March 26, Montgomery County Police said. Investigators learned the suspect entered the Chick-fil-A and snatched someone's purse while leaving the restaurant.
SILVER SPRING, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Police Warn Of Potential Scammers Posing As Repair Or Cable Employees

BALTIMORE (WJZ) —  Along with the warmer weather, comes crime and scammers.  That is why Baltimore County Police are warning people of potential scammers posing as repair companies or cable services. “More people are out and about,” Russ Stout, a Pine Valley-Valleywood resident, said. Police say individuals are visiting neighborhoods posing as solicitors FOR repair companies or cable services.  “Some of them are really scammers and you can’t really trust that,” Stout said. Stout has lived in his home for 35 years. Anytime he sees a solicitor, he said he calls the police.  The Baltimore County Police Department said scammers often attempt to distract residents...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Family Outraged Over Revision To 'Officer Keona Holley Public Safety Act'

Outrage is brewing after a bill honoring a fallen Baltimore Police officer was revised during a recent Senate hearing, multiple sources report. When it was originally introduced to the Senate, the Officer Keona Holley Public Safety Act (S652) was designed to remove the option of parole for people convicted of conspiring, attempting or committing the murder of a police officer.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy