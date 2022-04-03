ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DeVante Parker says goodbye to the Dolphins and Miami

By Mike Masala
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
On Saturday, the Miami Dolphins added another transaction to their long list of moves they’ve made this offseason, as they opted to trade wide receiver DeVante Parker, along with a fifth-round pick, to the New England Patriots for a 2023 third-round selection.

Miami drafted Parker in the first round of the 2015 draft and despite dealing with injuries during his seven seasons with the Dolphins, Parker became one of the most productive wideouts in franchise history. He finishes his tenure having recorded the eighth-most receptions (338), sixth-most receiving yards (4,727) and eighth-most receiving touchdowns (24).

Late Saturday, Parker took to Instagram to bid farewell to the team, city, fans and media that brought him into the NFL.

