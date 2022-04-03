ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Police: Woman hospitalized after her car goes on the attack

By SUN GAZETTE NEWSPAPERS
Inside Nova
 2 days ago

A woman who was parked in front of her home in the 200 block of Commons Drive, N.W., on March...

www.insidenova.com

Bring Me The News

Teen girl taken to the hospital after car crosses highway, goes into ditch

A 17-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash on a northwest Minnesota highway. The teen was heading west on Highway 11 in a Pontiac Grand Prix shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday, according to the State Patrol. As she passed 390th Avenue in Deerwood Township, the vehicle crossed over the road and went into the ditch on the eastbound side of the highway.
ACCIDENTS
Andrei Tapalaga

Dead Mum Gives Birth 10 Days After Her Death

The baby spent a couple of days in the mortuary without anyone being awareCarokynabooth/Pixabay. A woman named Nomveliso Nomasonto Mdoyi from South Africa had complained of breathlessness for a couple of days after which she suddenly passed away. She was the mother of five other children at her home in the village of Mthayisi in South Africa’s southern Cape province. As presented by family members, she neither nor anyone else was aware that she was pregnant before her death, so it came as a big surprise to find a baby after 10 days she had died.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Independent

Teen who fell to his death from Orlando theme park ride was over weight limit for attraction, report says

A teenager who fell to his death from a 430ft high Florida theme park ride may have been to heavy to go on the attraction.Tyre Sampson’s family say that the 6ft5 14-year-old weighed 340 pounds, while the maximum weight for the FreeFall ride at Orlando’s ICON Park was 287 pounds, according to its manual.“Be careful when seeing if large guests fit into the seats. Check that they fit within the contours of the seat and that the bracket fits properly. If this is not so, do not let this person ride,” the manual reads.The youngster was killed while visiting...
ACCIDENTS
NBC News

Suspect arrested in Sacramento shooting that left 6 dead, 12 wounded

A suspect was arrested in Sunday's mass shooting in Sacramento, California, which left six people dead and a dozen others wounded, police said. Dandrae Martin, 26, was booked on assault and illegal firearm possession charges, Sacramento police said. As part of their investigation, authorities served search warrants at three residences,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Independent

Body found in Virginia belongs to teen missing since boat accident, police say

A body found in Virginia is that of a teenager who has been missing since a duck hunting boat accident earlier this year, authorities have confirmed.Virginia Marine Police say the remains of Nathan Jenkins, 17, were discovered on Monday afternoon.“At approximately 1.15pm, Virginia Marine Police officers recovered a body believed to be Nathan Jenkins, who has been missing since 1/22/22 following a boating accident which left one other dead,” the VMP said in a statement. “The Virginia Marine Police extends its deepest sympathy to the families of the victims.”The body has not yet been positively identified by the medical examiner,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

‘Heroic’ neighbour died after being hit with dumb bell, coroner says

A “heroic” neighbour who sacrificed his own life to save a two-year-old boy died after being repeatedly hit with a dumb bell, a coroner has said.Thames Valley Police found the body of highways officer Richard Woodcock, 38, when they forced their way into a property at Denmead, in Two Mile Ash, Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, after being called to an ongoing disturbance at about 9.40am on June 26.He had gone to the next door flat to help the boy, who was thought to be in danger, Milton Keynes Coroner’s Court heard.Kelvin Odichukumma Igweani, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
motor1.com

Watch this crazy Tesla Model 3 road rage attack and chase

While we've watched a whole host of interesting TeslaCam videos published by Wham Baam Teslacam, this one certainly works to stand out. As you'll see in the video, a Tesla Model 3 owner deals with about 20 minutes of crazy road rage, and reportedly, he couldn't get any help from the police.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Waterloo Journal

Chief medical officer is accused of separating and differentiating mothers due to their race after she referred to Black and Hispanics as ‘mothers’, while she called White mothers ‘birthing people’

The doctor, who is also the first medical officer at the city’s Department of Health referred to Whites as ‘birthing people’ and Black and Hispanics as ‘mothers’. In her tweet, the top health official, who works as the department’s deputy commissioner for the Center for Health Equity and Community Wellness, separated mothers due to their race, with white mothers falling into the ‘birthing people’ category. The doctor, who is black, is also accused of canceling women and differentiating mothers by race.
SOCIETY
96.1 The Eagle

Residents in New York State Find Drunk Stranger Passed Out in Home

Apparently, this guy got a bit confused and forgot where he lived? Some homeowners in New York state must have been quite shocked when they found a complete and total stranger sprawled out in one of their family room chairs. The sleepy intruder had somehow entered the residence and decided to take a snooze before police arrived. Maybe he thought it was an Airbnb?
PUBLIC SAFETY
Raleigh News & Observer

Woman dies after she’s pinned under car during fight in hospital garage, GA cops say

A woman has died after she was shoved into the path of a car during a fight inside a hospital garage in Atlanta earlier this month, police said. The woman, who wasn’t named, suffered serious injuries when authorities said she was run over and pinned under a vehicle on March 1, McClatchy News reported. She was arguing with another woman on the sixth-floor parking deck at Piedmont Atlanta Hospital when she was pushed into the traffic lane.
ACCIDENTS
The Georgia Sun

Early morning fire in Athens damages several apartments

ATHENS — Athens-Clarke County Fire & Emergency Services received an alarm for a structure fire at 109 Westchester Circle just after 7:15 a.m. Monday. A substantial column of smoke could be seen by fire units responding to the blaze. When the first units arrived at the scene, they reported...
ATHENS, GA
Inside Nova

UPDATED: One dead, 11 displaced in two-alarm Ashburn fire

One person is dead, 11 people displaced and damages tally more than $4 million after a Tuesday morning fire in Ashburn sparked by improperly discarded smoking materials. Just before 1:30 a.m., the Loudoun County Emergency Communications Center began receiving 911 calls reporting a house fire on Nashua Street. Several callers reported one home on fire with flames rapidly spreading to neighboring houses, Loudoun County fire and rescue said in a news release.
ASHBURN, VA

