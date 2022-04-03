ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Hot and breezy week ahead!

By Jorge Torres
ABC 15 News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX — Get ready for a hot and breezy week in the Valley!. A passing disturbance is bringing partly cloudy skies and spotty showers in the high country today. Once it moves out tomorrow,...

