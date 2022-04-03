Kuwait raises domestic gasoline price for 3 months

CAIRO, April 3 (Reuters) - Kuwait has raised the domestic gasoline price to 235 Kuwaiti fils per litre for 98-octane from 200 fils effective April 1 and for a three-month period, Kuwait National Petroleum Company KNPC said in a statement on Sunday.

Prices of other types of fuel in Kuwait remain unchanged.

Reporting by Yasmin Hussein, Writing by Moataz Mohamed; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.