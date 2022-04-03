Downtown Sacramento Shooting: 6 dead, at least 10 injured | Updates

Two people were killed and two injured in a shooting near a playground in San Francisco, officials said. According to SFGate, police were called out to investigate a shooting report near the Alice Chalmers Playground in the city's Crocker Amazon neighbourhood just after 4.30pm on Sunday. When authorities arrived they found four men with gunshot wounds and began treatment. The men were rushed to a nearby hospital for further care.Two of them died at the hospital, and the other two have non-life threatening injuries, according to police. San Francisco County Supervisor Ahsha Safai vowed to work against gun violence.“I am 100% committed to making sure our community is safe. This is another act of senseless gun violence,” he tweeted.The police have not arrested any suspects and have not commented on the potential cause of the shooting. The San Francisco Police Department’s homicide division is investigating the case and has asked that anyone with information on the incident to call the department at (415) 575-4444, or text a tip to to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous when reaching out to the department.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO