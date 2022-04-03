ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Canadiens' Ryan Poehling: Assists in return

 2 days ago

Poehling had an assist, one shot on net and two penalty minutes over 9:06 of ice time...

COLE CAUFIELD TELLS COACHING STAFF TO RECORD JESSE YLONEN'S TYING GOAL (VIDEO)

Saturday night's Stanley Cup Final rematch between the Montreal Canadiens and Tampa Bay Lightning proved to be a highly-entertaining game despite the two teams being so far apart in the standings. It was a back-and-forth affair, with the game ending on a Nick Suzuki shootout goal to give the Canadiens...
NHL
Coyotes' Ritchie suspended 1 game for slashing Ducks' Shattenkirk

Arizona Coyotes forward Nick Ritchie has been suspended one game for slashing Anaheim Ducks defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk during Friday's contest, the NHL Department of Player Safety announced Saturday. Right as time expired on the opening period of the Coyotes' 5-0 loss, Ritchie checked the veteran blue-liner into the boards, and...
NHL
FAN THROWS MONTREAL JERSEY ONTO THE ICE DURING AHL GAME (W/VIDEO)

I'd call this one a bit of a head scratcher. During a game Sunday between the AHL's Abbotsford Canucks and the Laval Rocket, Laval would have a not-so-great first period, letting in three goals. You can see the video at the end of this article where it shows a Montreal jersey on the ice after the Canucks scored their third goal of the game late in the first. Laval is, of course, the Canadiens' AHL affiliate, so that part makes sense. That said Laval is second place in the AHL's North Division this season with a record of 31-23-3. On top of that, it's not like Abbotsford was absolutely crushing the Rocket in this game. The final score was 3-1, nowhere near out of the ordinary for a hockey game. I guess some fans just want to express their displeasure any chance they get.
NHL
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: On four-game point streak

Karlsson recorded an assist in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Canucks. After an up-and-down season, Karlsson's enjoying a rare run of consistency with two goals and two assists during a four-game point streak. He had the secondary helper on Shea Theodore's game-winner Sunday. For the season, Karlsson's at 26 points, 108 shots on net and a minus-2 rating in a second-line role.
NHL
Ryan Poehling
Tyler Pitlick
Statement win: WBS Penguins score nine unanswered to thrash Bridgeport

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Playing in arguably the biggest game of the season to this point, the Penguins found another gear. Facing an early two-score deficit against Bridgeport, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton answered in spectacular fashion. The Penguins scored nine unanswered goals to tie the franchise’s best output in history to smash the Islanders 9-2 on Saturday in front of a sold-out crowd at Mohegan Sun Arena.
NHL
CANADIENS SIGN SWEDISH PROSPECT TO ENTRY-LEVEL CONTRACT

The Montreal Canadiens announced on Monday that they've agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract worth $2.775 million ($925,000 AAV) with forward Emil Heineman. Heineman, 20, was originally drafted by the Florida Panthers in 2020 before they dealt him to Calgary in the Sam Bennett deal. In February of this year, Heineman was traded once again, this time in a deal that saw Tyler Toffoli go to the Flames.
NHL
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Two helpers in win

MacKinnon notched two assists in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Penguins. He had a hand in Colorado's first and last goals of the afternoon, including Devon Toews' game-winner. MacKinnon has six multi-point performances in his last 12 games, a stretch during which he's piled up five goals and 18 points.
NHL
NHL

Sharpen Up: April 3, 2022 | Sabres take on Panthers this afternoon

Friday was a special one and, even better, the Buffalo Sabres pulled out a 4-3 win over the Nashville Predators. We have the full recap here. Buffalo has points in eight-straight games (5-0-3) and will look to make it nine in a row today against the Florida Panthers. Rick Jeanneret,...
NHL
Anderson Tejeda: Released by Cardinals

Tejeda was released by the Cardinals on Tuesday. Tejeda is just 23 years old and was once a moderately interesting prospect, but he's struggled to a .220/.245/.385 line in 94 MLB plate appearances, striking out 40 times to go with just three walks. He hit .194/.266/.368 with a 41.5 percent strikeout rate in 79 games in the upper minors last season.
MLB
NHL

'Savour Every Moment': Cournoyer recalls first NHL goal with Canadiens

An NHL career is defined by many events, players present and past cherishing a single snapshot, a game or a broader body of work. Eight players reflect in our weekly eight-part series "Savour Every Moment" presented by Olymel, sharing a personal slice of what makes hockey a special part of their lives. Today: In the second part of the series, Class of 1982 Hockey Hall of Famer Yvan Cournoyer, who won the Stanley Cup 10 times with the Montreal Canadiens, discusses his NHL debut.
NHL
Pirates' Adonis Medina: Optioned to Triple-A

Medina was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday. Medina is just 25 years old and was an interesting prospect in the lower minors, but his star has faded to the point that he was designated for assignment by the Phillies over the winter. The Pirates don't have a particularly tough rotation to break into, but his 5.05 ERA in 17 Triple-A starts last year suggests he has more work to do before making a push for a starting role in the majors.
MLB
NHL
Hockey
Sports
Browns' Chase McLaughlin: Back with Browns

Cleveland re-signed McLaughlin on Tuesday. McLaughlin wasn't initially tendered a contract for the 2022 season, but the Browns have now re-signed him as a free agent. He served as the team's starting kicker in 2021, when he made his first nine field-goal-attempts of the year but then went 6-for-12 down the stretch.
NFL
Rangers' Spencer Patton: Left off roster for now

Patton and Greg Holland are not part of the 10-man bullpen crew set to open the season for the Rangers, independent baseball journalist Jeff Wilson reports. It should be noted that Kennedi Landry of MLB.com confirmed only nine relievers ticketed for the roster -- Brett Martin is not on Landry's list. With the Rangers expected to carry 10 relievers while teams can carry a 28-man roster during the month of April, there could be one spot still up for grabs, and Texas manager Chris Woodward also indicated an unnamed member needs an injured list stint. That would leave a potential second spot to be filled. Patton and Holland, a pair of pitchers that the manager earlier mentioned were candidates to save games, could be roster additions.
SPORTS
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Goes on IL

The Cardinals placed Flaherty (shoulder) on the 10-day injured list Monday, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. Flaherty's absence is expected to extend into May, at which point he will likely revert from the 10-day IL to the 15-day IL. Since receiving a platelet-rich plasma injection March 18 to calm down the inflammation in his right shoulder, Flaherty has been cleared to participate in plyometric drills. He could begin a throwing program within the next few days, but he'll require multiple weeks to build up for starting duty after essentially missing all of spring training.
MLB

